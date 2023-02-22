Greenport Home on Gull Pond Offers Rare Deepwater Dock

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Got a big boat? This waterfront home in Greenport with a deepwater dock that just hit the market may be for you. The house at 715 Dawn Drive is listed for $2,799,000 with Douglas Elliman’s Paul Loeb.

“On the far East End, there are few places bay side with water that is deep enough to accommodate larger boats or boats wita h deep draft,” Loeb says. “Gull Pond, where this home is located, is one of them — otherwise the only options you have to choose from are Sterling Harbor, Greenport Harbor, and some spots on Shelter Island before heading west to Aquebogue.”

This 0.45-acre North Fork property even comes with a view and a pool.

“Many waterfront properties that are suited for boating have a limited view — mostly of a neighbor across the way— and no room for pool. This property, however, has the perfect trifecta of deep water, an in-ground pool and incredible views,” Loeb says.

Built in 2001, the 4,100-square-foot house offers five bedrooms, including a primary suite with a balcony overlooking the pool, dock, Gull Pond and the bay. There are four full bathrooms in the home, featuring marble, steam showes and Jacuzzi tubs.

There is also radiant heat in several of the rooms.

The fully-finished basement offers a game/family room, a separate office/den with a full-size window, a wet bar area, a full bathroom and direct access to the pool.

There is also an attached garage for at least two cars.

The property also comes with access to a community bay beach with over 400 feet of frontage.

“Plus you’re about two miles to the terrific shops, restaurants, and amenities of Greenport Village, close to several great farmstands, boat launches and marinas, and there’s a beautiful golf course just three blocks from the house as well,” he adds.

[Listing: 715 Dawn Drive, Greenport | Broker: Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.