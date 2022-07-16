Among the long list of North Fork open houses this weekend is a 2022 completed modern barn-style home, set directly across from the Long Island Sound. Located at 2500 Soundview Avenue in Mattituck, this home is priced at $1.695 million with Eugenia Valliades from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.
Three beds and three baths, one including an outdoor shower, make up some of the interior space of the home along with an open concept kitchen, with state-of-the-art leather granite countertops, a hibachi grill center island and stainless steel. Floor-to-ceiling windows, custom-built shelving, California closets, slate flooring and a build-in bar area make this home unique.
Outside, a large patio is featured with a pool currently in the process of being built.
The home will be shown on Sunday, July 17, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Other North Fork open houses this weekend:
595 Navy Street, Orient
Price: $1.149 million
Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
4155 Aldrich Lane Extension, Mattituck
Price: $2.5 million
Broker: Carol Szynaka, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
79 Peconic Bay Boulevard, Aquebogue
Price: $780,000
Brokers: Denice Lara and Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
340 Robinson Road, Greenport
Price: $1.999 million
Broker: Alexis Veryzer, NOFO Real Estate
Saturday, July 16, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
716 Herricks Lane, Jamesport
Price: $1.75 million
Broker: Dolores Peterson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 16, 12 – 2 p.m.
29 Adelia Path, Jamesport
Price: $1.425 million
Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 16, 12 – 2 p.m.
28775 Main Road, Orient
Price: $1.89 million
Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 16, 1 – 3 p.m.
485 Sutton Place, Greenport
Price: $875,000
Broker: Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 16, 1 – 3 p.m.
145 Custer Avenue, Southold
Price: $799,000
Broker: Joseph McCarthy, Eastern Breezes Real Estate
Saturday, July 16, 1 – 3 p.m.
135 Dogwood Lane, East Marion
Price: $1.4 million
Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, July 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
1600 Hillcrest Drive, Orient
Price: $4.299999 million
Broker: Maureen Orientale, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, July 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
1055 Wood Lane, Perconic
Price: $1.499 million
Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate
Sunday, July 17, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
605 Gus Drive, East Marion
Price: $1.695 million
Broker: Judy Rudsky, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, July 17, 12 – 2 p.m.
65 Grove Road, Southold
Price: $729,990
Brokers: Thomas Uhlinger and Dorothy Waxman, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, July 17, 12 – 2 p.m.
630 1st Street, Greenport
Price: $779,000
Broker: Rita Rooney, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, July 17, 1 – 3 p.m.
