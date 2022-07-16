Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Among the long list of North Fork open houses this weekend is a 2022 completed modern barn-style home, set directly across from the Long Island Sound. Located at 2500 Soundview Avenue in Mattituck, this home is priced at $1.695 million with Eugenia Valliades from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Three beds and three baths, one including an outdoor shower, make up some of the interior space of the home along with an open concept kitchen, with state-of-the-art leather granite countertops, a hibachi grill center island and stainless steel. Floor-to-ceiling windows, custom-built shelving, California closets, slate flooring and a build-in bar area make this home unique.

Outside, a large patio is featured with a pool currently in the process of being built.

The home will be shown on Sunday, July 17, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

595 Navy Street, Orient

Price: $1.149 million

Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

4155 Aldrich Lane Extension, Mattituck

Price: $2.5 million

Broker: Carol Szynaka, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

79 Peconic Bay Boulevard, Aquebogue

Price: $780,000

Brokers: Denice Lara and Jennifer Arena, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

340 Robinson Road, Greenport

Price: $1.999 million

Broker: Alexis Veryzer, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, July 16, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

716 Herricks Lane, Jamesport

Price: $1.75 million

Broker: Dolores Peterson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 16, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

29 Adelia Path, Jamesport

Price: $1.425 million

Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 16, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

28775 Main Road, Orient

Price: $1.89 million

Broker: Janet Markarian, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 16, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

485 Sutton Place, Greenport

Price: $875,000

Broker: Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 16, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

145 Custer Avenue, Southold

Price: $799,000

Broker: Joseph McCarthy, Eastern Breezes Real Estate

Saturday, July 16, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

135 Dogwood Lane, East Marion

Price: $1.4 million

Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, July 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

1600 Hillcrest Drive, Orient

Price: $4.299999 million

Broker: Maureen Orientale, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, July 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

1055 Wood Lane, Perconic

Price: $1.499 million

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Sunday, July 17, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

605 Gus Drive, East Marion

Price: $1.695 million

Broker: Judy Rudsky, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, July 17, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

65 Grove Road, Southold

Price: $729,990

Brokers: Thomas Uhlinger and Dorothy Waxman, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, July 17, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

630 1st Street, Greenport

Price: $779,000

Broker: Rita Rooney, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, July 17, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->