Hampton Boathouses and the New Canoe Place Inn Break Ground

Rechler Equity Partners had a ceremonial groundbreaking today for its long-awaited redevelopment of the Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays. Also breaking ground today is Rechler's new townhouse development, called Hampton Boathouses, along the other side of the Shinnecock Canal.

Hampton Boathouses will be a 37-unit project composed of several buildings on the east side of the canal. They're all in an attractive gambreled shingle style that blends with higher-end new builds. The one interior rendering shown looks like a typical high-end Hamptons kitchen.

Each unit in Hampton Boathouses will have private patios and balconies. Owners will have access to a dock with 20 boat slips, a pool, massage room, club room, kitchen and gym. Prices will begin at $1.5 million.

The original Canoe Place Inn, which burned to the ground on July 5, 1921, predated the Revolutionary War. The current building, from 1922, has been visited by such luminaries as President Franklin Roosevelt. And according to locals, ghosts still appear in the windows. Later, the inn housed nightclubs, but has been empty since 2010.

Rechler plans to create a 70-seat restaurant, 20-seat bar, and a catering venue for 300 guests. Accommodations will include 20 hotel rooms and five guest cottages.

