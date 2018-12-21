The Hamptons Index, Christmas 2018

Asking price, 28-acre Christmas tree farm, Cutchogue: $2.5 million

Asking price, 20-acre vineyard, Mattituck: $1 million

Rental price, 160 Ox Pasture Road, Southampton, August-Labor Day 2019: $17.88 per minute

Rental price, 34 Culver Street, Southampton, August-Labor Day 2019: 42¢ per minute

Montauk Beach House rental, July 2019: $512 per night

"Three-Day Deluxe Vacation," Ronjo Resort, July 1979:

$37.90 per person, including "Lobster dinner and bottle of French Wine"

Price of building lot, 1.5 acres, Ocean Road, Bridgehampton, 1986: $175,000

Price of building lot, 1.1 acres, Ocean Road, Bridgehampton, 2018: $2.9 million

Number of streets called Holly in East Hampton Town: 5

Number of streets called Holly in Southampton Town: 2

Number of streets called Ivy on Shelter Island: 1