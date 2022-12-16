Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Among the Hamptons open houses happening this weekend is one at a custom-crafted home in Noyac listed for $5.6 million. Located at 12 Sag Harbor Court, it is represented by Deborah Srb of Sotheby’s International Realty.

As part of the greater Sag Harbor area’s newest luxury home community, this space has everything buyers need from seven bedrooms to six full and two half baths. The property has character with cathedral ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, a wet bar and an auxiliary gym and playroom.

The fully finished lower level of the home has walk-out access to a backyard full of hosting opportunities.

The exterior features an in-ground Gunite saltwater pool, a whirlpool spa and a water deck. Beyond the pool, buyers can enjoy a patio complete with an outdoor kitchen. The kitchen has a gas grill, beverage cooler, sink and cabinets, complete with a dining area on the patio. There is also an outdoor shower.

See the space Saturday, December 17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:

100 Further Lane, East Hampton

Price: $27.5 million

Broker: Robert Kohr, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, December 16, Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18, 1 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

783 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.769 million

Broker: Margaret Turner, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, December 17, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

26 Quail Run, Hampton Bays

Price: $2.195 million

Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 17, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

15 Sag Harbor Court, Sag Harbor

Price: $5.5 million

Broker: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

36 Fordham Street, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $3.695 million

Broker: Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

2 West Way, East Hampton

Price: $3.495 million

Broker: Robert Kohr, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

20 Knoll Road, North Sea

Price: $2.499 million

Broker: Richard Connelly, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 17, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

294 Rose Hill Road, Water Mill

Price: $7.995 million

Brokers: Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, December 17, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

54 Longwoods Lane, Springs

Price: $2.25 million

Broker: Brian Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 17, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

79 North Bishop Lane, Southampton

Price: $2.985 million

Brokers: Daniel Kandinov and Jeannie Curran, Corcoran

Saturday, December 17, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

13 Basket Neck Lane, Remsenburg

Price: $2.485 million

Brokers: Evan F. Church and Chris Cavorti, Corcoran

Sunday, December 18, 1 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

468 Blank Lane, Water Mill

Price: $3.275 million

Broker: Edward Mulderrig

Sunday, December 18, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

24 St Mary’s Lane, Amagansett

Price: $8.995 million

Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, December 18, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

Looking for North Fork open houses? Click here on Saturday morning.