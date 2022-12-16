Among the Hamptons open houses happening this weekend is one at a custom-crafted home in Noyac listed for $5.6 million. Located at 12 Sag Harbor Court, it is represented by Deborah Srb of Sotheby’s International Realty.
As part of the greater Sag Harbor area’s newest luxury home community, this space has everything buyers need from seven bedrooms to six full and two half baths. The property has character with cathedral ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, a wet bar and an auxiliary gym and playroom.
The fully finished lower level of the home has walk-out access to a backyard full of hosting opportunities.
The exterior features an in-ground Gunite saltwater pool, a whirlpool spa and a water deck. Beyond the pool, buyers can enjoy a patio complete with an outdoor kitchen. The kitchen has a gas grill, beverage cooler, sink and cabinets, complete with a dining area on the patio. There is also an outdoor shower.
See the space Saturday, December 17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:
100 Further Lane, East Hampton
Price: $27.5 million
Broker: Robert Kohr, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, December 16, Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18, 1 – 4 p.m.
783 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton
Price: $1.769 million
Broker: Margaret Turner, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, December 17, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
26 Quail Run, Hampton Bays
Price: $2.195 million
Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, December 17, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
15 Sag Harbor Court, Sag Harbor
Price: $5.5 million
Broker: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
36 Fordham Street, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $3.695 million
Broker: Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
2 West Way, East Hampton
Price: $3.495 million
Broker: Robert Kohr, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
20 Knoll Road, North Sea
Price: $2.499 million
Broker: Richard Connelly, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, December 17, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
294 Rose Hill Road, Water Mill
Price: $7.995 million
Brokers: Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, December 17, 12 – 2 p.m.
54 Longwoods Lane, Springs
Price: $2.25 million
Broker: Brian Hagadorn, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, December 17, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
79 North Bishop Lane, Southampton
Price: $2.985 million
Brokers: Daniel Kandinov and Jeannie Curran, Corcoran
Saturday, December 17, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
13 Basket Neck Lane, Remsenburg
Price: $2.485 million
Brokers: Evan F. Church and Chris Cavorti, Corcoran
Sunday, December 18, 1 – 2 p.m.
468 Blank Lane, Water Mill
Price: $3.275 million
Broker: Edward Mulderrig
Sunday, December 18, 1 – 3 p.m.
24 St Mary’s Lane, Amagansett
Price: $8.995 million
Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, December 18, 2 – 4 p.m.
Looking for North Fork open houses? Click here on Saturday morning.