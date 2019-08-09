Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

15 Norton Place, Southampton

Open house: Friday, August 9, 11:00AM-12:00PM

Ask: $2.45 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 4

Size: 0.29 acre; 3,334 square feet

Features: West-facing, this property offers views of great sunsets as well as Davis Creek with Conscience Point National Wildlife Refuge beyond. There's a private dock, charming stone patio with waterfall, and a heated garage with upstairs studio with full bathroom.

150 Rose Hill Road, Water Mill

Open house: Sunday, August 11, 1:00PM-3:00PM

Ask: $17.950 million

Beds: 8

Baths: 13.5

Size: 4.26 acre; 13,000 square feet

Features: 4.25 acres of rolling lawn, flowering gardens and specimen trees overlooks 34 acres of contiguous reserve. Main and rear staircases along with an elevator; a finished lower level with space for a home theater and gym. Various porches, an outdoor kitchen, and a 72' X 18' pool with spa are outside, along with a two-sided cabana, offering kitchen, changing room and bathroom. Of course, there's also a sunken tennis court.

21 Diane Drive, East Hampton

Open house: Saturday, August 10, 12:00PM-2:00PM

Ask: $2.955 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 5.5

Size: 0.83 acre; 4,700 square feet

Features: Start out with a two-story front hall and a great room with 25' coffered ceilings. There's a first floor master and den, and every guest room has a sitting area. Outside, there's a 75 foot bluestone terrace, pool with spa, outdoor shower, and outdoor fireplace.