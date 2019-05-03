Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

55 Seaside Avenue, Montauk

Open house: Sunday, May 5, 11:30PM - 2PM

Ask: $2.88 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 4.5

Size: 2800 square feet, 0.42 acres

Features: Modern minimalistic new build with simple clean lines. Two master bedrooms with decks, 1600 square foot finished lower level, close to beach and town.

10 Hampton Street, Sag Harbor

Open house: Saturday, May 4, 10:00AM - 12:00PM

Ask: $3.795 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 2.5

Size: 3585 square feet, 0.10 acres

Features: 1830 house formerly owned and recently updated by designer Steven Gambrel. High-end kitchen, spacious master suite, third floor converted to cedar closet. Grounds by Marders with specimen trees, outdoor shower and parking for three cars.

9 Assups Neck Lane, Quogue

Open house: Friday, May 3, 1:30PM - 2:30PM

Ask: $4.25 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 3.5

Size: 2950 square feet, 1.22 acres

Features: Updated 1880 house with oversized kitchen, charming children's areas, renovated barn with showers, bath, and kitchenette. Gunite pool.