Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

May 03, 2019 By Laura Euler

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

55 Seaside Avenue, Montauk

Open house: Sunday, May 5, 11:30PM - 2PM
Ask: $2.88 million
Beds: 4
Baths: 4.5
Size: 2800 square feet, 0.42 acres
Features: Modern minimalistic new build with simple clean lines. Two master bedrooms with decks, 1600 square foot finished lower level, close to beach and town.

10 Hampton Street, Sag Harbor

Open house: Saturday, May 4, 10:00AM - 12:00PM
Ask: $3.795 million
Beds: 4
Baths: 2.5
Size: 3585 square feet, 0.10 acres
Features: 1830 house formerly owned and recently updated by designer Steven Gambrel. High-end kitchen, spacious master suite, third floor converted to cedar closet. Grounds by Marders with specimen trees, outdoor shower and parking for three cars.

9 Assups Neck Lane, Quogue

Open house: Friday, May 3, 1:30PM - 2:30PM
Ask: $4.25 million
Beds: 5
Baths: 3.5
Size: 2950 square feet, 1.22 acres
Features: Updated 1880 house with oversized kitchen, charming children's areas, renovated barn with showers, bath, and kitchenette. Gunite pool.

