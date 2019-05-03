Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.
Open house: Sunday, May 5, 11:30PM - 2PM
Ask: $2.88 million
Beds: 4
Baths: 4.5
Size: 2800 square feet, 0.42 acres
Features: Modern minimalistic new build with simple clean lines. Two master bedrooms with decks, 1600 square foot finished lower level, close to beach and town.
Open house: Saturday, May 4, 10:00AM - 12:00PM
Ask: $3.795 million
Beds: 4
Baths: 2.5
Size: 3585 square feet, 0.10 acres
Features: 1830 house formerly owned and recently updated by designer Steven Gambrel. High-end kitchen, spacious master suite, third floor converted to cedar closet. Grounds by Marders with specimen trees, outdoor shower and parking for three cars.
Open house: Friday, May 3, 1:30PM - 2:30PM
Ask: $4.25 million
Beds: 5
Baths: 3.5
Size: 2950 square feet, 1.22 acres
Features: Updated 1880 house with oversized kitchen, charming children's areas, renovated barn with showers, bath, and kitchenette. Gunite pool.