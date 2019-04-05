Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.
Open house: Saturday, April 6, 12PM-2PM; Sunday, April 7, 10AM-12:30PM
Ask: $2.995 million
Beds: 3
Baths: 2
Size: 2000 square feet, 0.18 acres
Features: Open floor plan, recently renovated, at-in kitchen, garden-suite master with fireplace, pool, pool house with bath, pretty gardens.
Open house: Saturday, April 6, 12PM-2PM
Ask: $4.495 million
Beds: 6
Baths: 5
Size: 6500 square feet, 0.5 acre
Features: Gated entry, three levels of space, open floor plan, high ceilings, kitchen with Waterworks tiles and Perrin & Row fixtures, expansive master wing includes bath with heated floors, steam shower and tub, gym, wine cellar, gunite pool, pool house, outdoor kitchen and fireplace.
18 Halsey Street, Bridgehampton
Open house: Saturday, April 6, 10:30AM-12PM
Ask: $3.15 million
Beds: 3
Baths: 4
Size: 2500 square feet, 0.54 acre
Features: Kitchen with walk in pantry, media area, mudroom, full basement, gunite pool, renovated pool house with full bath, detached garage.
Open house: Saturday, April 6, 10:30AM-12PM; Sunday, April 7, 11:30AM-1:30PM
Ask: $2.595 million
Beds: 5
Baths: 5.5
Size: 4000 square feet, 1 acre
Features: New build modern farmhouse, open floor plan, Ciuffo Cabinetry in kitchen, butler's pantry, junior master on ground floor, mudroom, pool bath, gunite pool, basement ready to finish.