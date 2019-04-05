Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

11 Oakland Avenue, Sag Harbor

Open house: Saturday, April 6, 12PM-2PM; Sunday, April 7, 10AM-12:30PM

Ask: $2.995 million

Beds: 3

Baths: 2

Size: 2000 square feet, 0.18 acres

Features: Open floor plan, recently renovated, at-in kitchen, garden-suite master with fireplace, pool, pool house with bath, pretty gardens.

732 Hill Street, Southampton

Open house: Saturday, April 6, 12PM-2PM

Ask: $4.495 million

Beds: 6

Baths: 5

Size: 6500 square feet, 0.5 acre

Features: Gated entry, three levels of space, open floor plan, high ceilings, kitchen with Waterworks tiles and Perrin & Row fixtures, expansive master wing includes bath with heated floors, steam shower and tub, gym, wine cellar, gunite pool, pool house, outdoor kitchen and fireplace.

18 Halsey Street, Bridgehampton

Open house: Saturday, April 6, 10:30AM-12PM

Ask: $3.15 million

Beds: 3

Baths: 4

Size: 2500 square feet, 0.54 acre

Features: Kitchen with walk in pantry, media area, mudroom, full basement, gunite pool, renovated pool house with full bath, detached garage.

2 Rawson Road, Sag Harbor

Open house: Saturday, April 6, 10:30AM-12PM; Sunday, April 7, 11:30AM-1:30PM

Ask: $2.595 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 5.5

Size: 4000 square feet, 1 acre

Features: New build modern farmhouse, open floor plan, Ciuffo Cabinetry in kitchen, butler's pantry, junior master on ground floor, mudroom, pool bath, gunite pool, basement ready to finish.