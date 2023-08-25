Hamptons Open Houses: East Hampton Home Blends Modern Aesthetics With Natural Surroundings

The house at 20 Forest Crossing in East Hampton is listed at $4.25 million.

Among the open houses in the Hamptons this weekend is one for a home that blends modern aesthetics with its natural surroundings with a courtyard at nearly every angle.

The house at 20 Forest Crossing in East Hampton was built as part of an exclusive collection of modern homes developed by Harry Coco Brown and architect Richard Meier. The home has since been “updated, transformed and designed” by Smith-Miller and Hawkinson Architects.

The 4,000-square-foot home on 1.3 acres is listed for $4.2 million with Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The main floor offers a living room with a fireplace, a large open kitchen and dining area with two islands, a 48 Viking stove, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and refinished cabinets. Just past the glass doors is a covered dining lounge with stone floors and a wood-burning fireplace.

On the upper level, there is an open sitting area/den, a balcony with outdoor rooftop seating and two guest bedrooms with a full bathroom, plus a primary en suite. Each bedroom boasts a balcony overlooking the courtyard.

A newly installed 50-foot heated gunite saltwater pool sits on one side of the courtyard, while a guest house sits on the other and an evergreen turf yard and rock garden runs in between, requiring no maintenance,

The guest house offers tow additional bedrooms, a gym area, a full bathroom and a separate entertaining area.

The open house will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More Open Houses

647 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton

Price: $2.75 million

Agents: Julie Pinkwater and Will Metzger, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

99 Edward’s Lane, Southampton Village

Price: $5.995 million

Agents: Maryanne Horwarth and Keianna Grotjahn, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

195 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

Price: $7.25 million

Agents: Thomas Cavallo and Camilla Lundengard, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

348 Ferry Road, North Haven

Price: $2.55 million

Agent: Priscilla Holloway, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

1164 Scuttlehole Road, Water Mill

Price: $11.995 million

Agent: Thomas Cavallo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

