Hamptons Open Houses Including Farmhouse and Much More

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Among this weekend’s list of Hamptons open houses is a two-acre Sagaponack property. Located on 871 Sagaponack Main Street, this single-family home is listed for $12 million with Paul Brennan and Martha Gundersen of Douglas Elliman.

The main farmhouse on the property is the spot to be with four outbuildings surrounding it. Four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and seating, entertaining and dining areas make up the 3,700 square foot main home. Another amenity of the space includes three wood-burning fireplaces.

A separate two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage is further back on the property. This spot has 756 square feet of space, and an entertainment patio perfect for hosting.

Another structure in this space includes an art studio inside of a 3,600-square-foot barn.

The rustic charm and potential for expansion make this space unique. Outside, buyers can make use of a cement pool, brick patio and outdoor shower. Additionally, enjoy the beach, just minutes away.

See the home on Saturday, September 24 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Other Hamptons open houses this weekend:

19 Elm Lane, Montauk

Price: $6.5 million

Brokers: Susan Ceslow and Candace Ceslow, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, September 24, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here->

2 Jodys Path, East Hampton

Price: $3.495 million

Broker: Ann Ciardullo, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, September 24, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here->

65 Second, House Road, Montauk

Price: $1.395 million

Broker: William Kuneth

Saturday, September 24, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here->

Sagaponack, New York

Price: $21.5 million

Broker: Dana Trotter, Sotheby’s International Real Estate

Saturday, September 24, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here->

78 Shore Road, Amagansett

Price: $9.5 million

Broker: Susan Kelly Schmidgall, Sotheby’s International Real Estate

Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here->

6 Holly, East Hampton

Price: $2.395 million

Broker: Tracy Annacone, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here->

57 Woodthrush Lane, Water Mill

Price: $3 million

Broker: Andrew Azoulay, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Sunday, September 25, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here->

984 and 984a Noyac Path, Water Mill

Price: $7.995 million

Broker: Angela Boyer- Stump, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, September 24, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here->

97 Louse Point Road, East Hampton

Price: $2.495 million

Brokers: Greg Schmidt and Jackie Dunphy, Corcoran

Saturday, September 24, 12 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here->

30 Concerto Court, Eastport

Price: $675,000

Brokers: Mary Anne Follenius and Nancy C. Mcgann, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25, 12 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here->

310 Brick Kiln Road, Bridgehampton

Price: $5.995 million

Brokers: Randi R Ball, Nicole Hechter and Asaf Bar-Lev, Corcoran

Saturday, September 24, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here->

27 Halsey Street, Bridgehampton

Price: $3.85 million

Brokers: Therese Piamenta and Timothy Kelly, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, September 24, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here->

18 Arthur Drive, Montauk

Price: $3.95 million

Brokers: Susan Ceslow and Candace Ceslow, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, September 24, 3 – 5 p.m.

See it here->