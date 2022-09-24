A Cutchogue Catch Plus Other North Fork Open Houses This Weekend

Check out a modern Cutchogue home this weekend, offered by private luxury auction next month with Paramount Realty USA. Listed at $7.8 million, this home is subject to prior sale and bids between $5.9 and $7.8 million with Scott Bennett of Douglas Elliman.
The home at 15105 Oregon Road offers six-bed, eight-bath property. Modern details and natural light come together in this precisely located spot, among North Fork vineyards and other places to be. High ceilings and tall windows give the home character. State-of-the-art appliances, bath fixtures, LED lighting and bathroom flooring-radiant heat offer functionality.
Outside, a finite pool and sunken firepit are perfect for entertaining, as is the rooftop lounge with an outdoor kitchen and wet bar.
See this spot Saturday, September 24 from 12 to 3 p.m.
More North Fork open houses this weekend:
6320 Main Bayview Road, Southold
Price: $1.889 million
Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate
Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 25, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here->
8095 Alvahs Lane, Cutchogue
Price: $1.999 million
Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here->
12910 Main Road, East Marion
Price: $1.995 million
Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale
Saturday, September 24, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here->
2000 Aldrich Lane, Laurel
Price: $825,000
Broker: Kristy Naddell, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, September 24, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here->
3295 Pine Neck Road, Southold
Price: $1.45 million
Broker: JoAnn Wind, Daniel Gale
Saturday, September 24, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here->
605 Gus Drive, East Marion
Price: $2.349 million
Broker: Jusy Rudsky, Daniel Gale
Sunday, September 25, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here->
1790 Grandview Drive, Orient
Price: $3.8 million
Brokers: Rita Rooney and Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, September 25, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here->
640 Chestnut Road, Southold
Price: $1.195 million
Broker: Suzette Reiss, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, September 25, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here->
Looking for South Fork open houses this weekend? Check out our other post.