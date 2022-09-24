A Cutchogue Catch Plus Other North Fork Open Houses This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Check out a modern Cutchogue home this weekend, offered by private luxury auction next month with Paramount Realty USA. Listed at $7.8 million, this home is subject to prior sale and bids between $5.9 and $7.8 million with Scott Bennett of Douglas Elliman.

The home at 15105 Oregon Road offers six-bed, eight-bath property. Modern details and natural light come together in this precisely located spot, among North Fork vineyards and other places to be. High ceilings and tall windows give the home character. State-of-the-art appliances, bath fixtures, LED lighting and bathroom flooring-radiant heat offer functionality.

Outside, a finite pool and sunken firepit are perfect for entertaining, as is the rooftop lounge with an outdoor kitchen and wet bar.

See this spot Saturday, September 24 from 12 to 3 p.m.

More North Fork open houses this weekend:

6320 Main Bayview Road, Southold

Price: $1.889 million

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 25, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here->

8095 Alvahs Lane, Cutchogue

Price: $1.999 million

Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here->

12910 Main Road, East Marion

Price: $1.995 million

Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale

Saturday, September 24, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here->

2000 Aldrich Lane, Laurel

Price: $825,000

Broker: Kristy Naddell, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, September 24, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here->

3295 Pine Neck Road, Southold

Price: $1.45 million

Broker: JoAnn Wind, Daniel Gale

Saturday, September 24, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here->

605 Gus Drive, East Marion

Price: $2.349 million

Broker: Jusy Rudsky, Daniel Gale

Sunday, September 25, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here->

1790 Grandview Drive, Orient

Price: $3.8 million

Brokers: Rita Rooney and Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, September 25, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here->

640 Chestnut Road, Southold

Price: $1.195 million

Broker: Suzette Reiss, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, September 25, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here->

Looking for South Fork open houses this weekend? Check out our other post.