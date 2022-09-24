Open Houses

A Cutchogue Catch Plus Other North Fork Open Houses This Weekend

By
0
comments
Posted on
North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

Check out a modern Cutchogue home this weekend, offered by private luxury auction next month with Paramount Realty USA. Listed at $7.8 million, this home is subject to prior sale and bids between $5.9 and $7.8 million with Scott Bennett of Douglas Elliman.

The home at 15105 Oregon Road offers six-bed, eight-bath property. Modern details and natural light come together in this precisely located spot, among North Fork vineyards and other places to be. High ceilings and tall windows give the home character. State-of-the-art appliances, bath fixtures, LED lighting and bathroom flooring-radiant heat offer functionality.

Outside, a finite pool and sunken firepit are perfect for entertaining, as is the rooftop lounge with an outdoor kitchen and wet bar.

See this spot Saturday, September 24 from 12 to 3 p.m.

More North Fork open houses this weekend:

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of NOFO Real Estate

6320 Main Bayview Road, Southold
Price: $1.889 million
Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate
Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 25, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here->

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

8095 Alvahs Lane, Cutchogue
Price: $1.999 million
Broker: Nicholas J. Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

12910 Main Road, East Marion
Price: $1.995 million
Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale
Saturday, September 24, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

2000 Aldrich Lane, Laurel
Price: $825,000
Broker: Kristy Naddell, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, September 24, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

3295 Pine Neck Road, Southold
Price: $1.45 million
Broker: JoAnn Wind, Daniel Gale
Saturday, September 24, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

605 Gus Drive, East Marion
Price: $2.349 million
Broker: Jusy Rudsky, Daniel Gale
Sunday, September 25, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here->

Orient, Long Island Sound
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

1790 Grandview Drive, Orient
Price: $3.8 million
Brokers: Rita Rooney and Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, September 25, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

640 Chestnut Road, Southold
Price: $1.195 million
Broker: Suzette Reiss, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, September 25, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here->

Looking for South Fork open houses this weekend? Check out our other post

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites