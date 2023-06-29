Hamptons Open Houses: Uncover Your Piece of Paradise

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Currently in the market for your Hamptons dream home? Then don’t miss seeing the house at 23 Heady Creek Lane in Southampton.

Built by the noted Georgica Builders, this 6,200-square-foot property has everything a homeowner can wish for — it’s listed at $8,250,000. Immerse yourself in the luxurious Hamptons lifestyle as you enter the main foyer, which features double-height ceilings and a stunning chandelier.

The open floor plan on the first level allows easy access from the foyer into the gourmet kitchen with premium appliances, custom cabinetry, and marble countertops. The kitchen also features a breakfast area that overlooks the heated pool and spa, further immersing homeowners in the elegant lifestyle. Other notable features on the first level include a family room with a marble fireplace, a formal dining room with custom paneling and a junior primary suite.

The second level of this house hosts the master suite with another stunning marble fireplace and marble bath. There are also three other ensuite bedrooms located throughout the floor, one of which includes a private outdoor balcony. In addition to the second level, this home’s family-friendly basement consists of a game room and gym area.

Residents need not worry about isolating themselves in their paradise, as the house is located near Southampton village’s beaches, shops, and restaurants.

Lynne Leahy and James Giugliano of Nest Seekers International are showcasing this six-bedroom, seven-full-bath house on Saturday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More Hamptons Open Houses:

371 Parsonage Lane, Sagaponack

Price: $11,850,000

Agent: Beate V. Moore, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, June 30, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

70 Ancient Highway, Northwest Woods, East Hampton

Price: $3,250,000

Agent: Ray Lord, Nikola Cejic, Douglas Elliman

Friday, June 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

80 Harvest Lane, Southampton

Price: $5,995,000

Agent: James Giugliano, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, July 1, 10 a.m. – noon

66 Shinnecock Hills Road, South Hampton

Price: $4,495,000

Agents: Jeff Ulysse, Tomeka Brown, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, July 1, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

31 Hedges Lane, Sagaponack

Price: $16,995,000

Agent: Marilyn Clark, Ginger Thoerner, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 1, 11:00 a.m – 12:30 p.m.

18 Egypt Lane, East Hampton

Price: $3,875,000

Agent: Kathy Konzet, Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 1, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

38 Old Depot Road, Village of Quogue

Price: $2,850,000

Agent: Lauren A. Battista, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, July 2, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

508 Wickapogue Road, Southampton

Price: $15,495,000

Agent: James Giugliano, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, July 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. & Sunday, July 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

68 Huckleberry Lane, East Hampton

Price: $1,595,000

Agent: Susan Green, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 1, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

3 Discovery Lane, East Hampton

Price: $3,795,000

Agent: Steven Zellman, Lori Lambert, Town & Country Real Estate

Sunday, July 2, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

For more Hamptons real estate, click here.