Hamptons Open Houses: Uncover Your Piece of Paradise

Currently in the market for your Hamptons dream home? Then don’t miss seeing the house at 23 Heady Creek Lane in Southampton.
Built by the noted Georgica Builders, this 6,200-square-foot property has everything a homeowner can wish for — it’s listed at $8,250,000. Immerse yourself in the luxurious Hamptons lifestyle as you enter the main foyer, which features double-height ceilings and a stunning chandelier.
The open floor plan on the first level allows easy access from the foyer into the gourmet kitchen with premium appliances, custom cabinetry, and marble countertops. The kitchen also features a breakfast area that overlooks the heated pool and spa, further immersing homeowners in the elegant lifestyle. Other notable features on the first level include a family room with a marble fireplace, a formal dining room with custom paneling and a junior primary suite.
The second level of this house hosts the master suite with another stunning marble fireplace and marble bath. There are also three other ensuite bedrooms located throughout the floor, one of which includes a private outdoor balcony. In addition to the second level, this home’s family-friendly basement consists of a game room and gym area.
Residents need not worry about isolating themselves in their paradise, as the house is located near Southampton village’s beaches, shops, and restaurants.
Lynne Leahy and James Giugliano of Nest Seekers International are showcasing this six-bedroom, seven-full-bath house on Saturday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More Hamptons Open Houses:
371 Parsonage Lane, Sagaponack
Price: $11,850,000
Agent: Beate V. Moore, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, June 30, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
70 Ancient Highway, Northwest Woods, East Hampton
Price: $3,250,000
Agent: Ray Lord, Nikola Cejic, Douglas Elliman
Friday, June 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
80 Harvest Lane, Southampton
Price: $5,995,000
Agent: James Giugliano, Nest Seekers International
Saturday, July 1, 10 a.m. – noon
66 Shinnecock Hills Road, South Hampton
Price: $4,495,000
Agents: Jeff Ulysse, Tomeka Brown, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, July 1, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
31 Hedges Lane, Sagaponack
Price: $16,995,000
Agent: Marilyn Clark, Ginger Thoerner, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 1, 11:00 a.m – 12:30 p.m.
18 Egypt Lane, East Hampton
Price: $3,875,000
Agent: Kathy Konzet, Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 1, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
38 Old Depot Road, Village of Quogue
Price: $2,850,000
Agent: Lauren A. Battista, Brown Harris Stevens
Sunday, July 2, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
508 Wickapogue Road, Southampton
Price: $15,495,000
Agent: James Giugliano, Nest Seekers International
Saturday, July 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. & Sunday, July 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
68 Huckleberry Lane, East Hampton
Price: $1,595,000
Agent: Susan Green, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 1, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
3 Discovery Lane, East Hampton
Price: $3,795,000
Agent: Steven Zellman, Lori Lambert, Town & Country Real Estate
Sunday, July 2, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
