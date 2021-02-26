Open Houses: Waterfront Westhampton Home Has a Dock, Pool, and Other Outdoor Amenities

The home at 9A Brushy Neck Lane is listed with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman. His team is holding an open house on Sunday, February 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Check out some other open houses happening on the South Fork this weekend (starting Friday afternoon!):
88 Potato Field Lane, Southampton
Price: $2.4 million
Brokers: Christopher Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, February 27, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
36 East Harbor Drive, North Haven
Price: $5.495 million
Broker: Jon Barton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, February 27, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
25 Crooked Highway, East Hampton
Price: $4.225 million
Broker: Jennifer Friedberg, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, February 27, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
9 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton
Price: $5.995 million
Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, February 27, 12 – 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 28, 1:30 – 3 p.m.
9 Canal Way, Hampton Bays
Price: $1.75 million
Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, February 27, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
27 Realnautic in Hampton Bays
Price: $2.95 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, February 27, 12 – 2 p.m.
67 Oyster Shores Road, East Hampton
Price: $2.095 million
Broker: Noel Mason, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, February 27, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
15 North Pass Road, Northwest Woods, East Hampton
Price: $1.895 million
Broker: James Keogh, Justin Agnello, and Hara Kang, of the Atlantic Team, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, February 27, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
13 Meadow Court, Bridgehampton
Price: $5.35 million
Brokers: Christopher Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, February 27, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
2 Monument Lane, East Hampton
Price: $2.895 million
Brokers: Robert Kohr and Jon Barton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, February 28, 12 – 2 p.m.
96 Fresh Pond Road, Amagansett
Price: $3.5 million
Brokers: Hara Kang, Justin Agnello, and William Gold of the Atlantic Team at Douglas Elliman
Sunday, February 28, 2 – 4 p.m.
