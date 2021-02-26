Open Houses

Open Houses: Waterfront Westhampton Home Has a Dock, Pool, and Other Outdoor Amenities

Credit: Courtesy Douglas Elliman
This weekend, have a look at what is available on the South Fork real estate market, starting with a waterfront home in Westhampton, asking $3.25 million.
Located in a prime spot on a Moriches Bay inlet creek, the 1.76-acre property at 9A Brushy Neck Lane offers a 6,632-square-foot shingle-style home with detached two-car garage with recreation loft, plus a dock and a heated gunite pool and spa. There are also several other outdoor amenities including an outdoor shower, a half-court, a Zen garden.
Inside the two-story home is oversized first- and second-floor owner’s suites, a total of six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, a large chef’s kitchen that looks out onto a great room, dining room, and sun room.

The home at 9A Brushy Neck Lane is listed with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman. His team is holding an open house on Sunday, February 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out some other open houses happening on the South Fork this weekend (starting Friday afternoon!): 

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

88 Potato Field Lane, Southampton
Price: $2.4 million
Brokers: Christopher Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, February 27, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty

36 East Harbor Drive, North Haven
Price: $5.495 million
Broker: Jon Barton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, February 27, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

25 Crooked Highway, East Hampton
Price: $4.225 million
Broker: Jennifer Friedberg, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, February 27, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
Click here to read more about this house in Behind The Hedges 

 

Photo: Chris Foster

9 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton
Price: $5.995 million
Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, February 27, 12 – 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 28, 1:30 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this property on Behind The Hedges

 

Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

9 Canal Way, Hampton Bays
Price: $1.75 million
Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, February 27, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

27 Realnautic in Hampton Bays
Price: $2.95 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, February 27, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges

 

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

67 Oyster Shores Road, East Hampton
Price: $2.095 million
Broker: Noel Mason, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, February 27, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

15 North Pass Road, Northwest Woods, East Hampton
Price: $1.895 million
Broker: James Keogh, Justin Agnello, and Hara Kang, of the Atlantic Team, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, February 27, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

13 Meadow Court, Bridgehampton
Price: $5.35 million
Brokers: Christopher Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, February 27, 11 a.m. –  2 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges

 

Credit: Rise Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

2 Monument Lane, East Hampton
Price: $2.895 million
Brokers: Robert Kohr and Jon Barton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, February 28, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this property on Behind The Hedges

 

Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

96 Fresh Pond Road, Amagansett
Price: $3.5 million
Brokers: Hara Kang, Justin Agnello, and William Gold of the Atlantic Team at Douglas Elliman
Sunday, February 28, 2 – 4 p.m.
See it here ->

