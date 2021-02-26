Open Houses: Waterfront Westhampton Home Has a Dock, Pool, and Other Outdoor Amenities

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This weekend, have a look at what is available on the South Fork real estate market, starting with a waterfront home in Westhampton, asking $3.25 million. Located in a prime spot on a Moriches Bay inlet creek, the 1.76-acre property at 9A Brushy Neck Lane offers a 6,632-square-foot shingle-style home with detached two-car garage with recreation loft, plus a dock and a heated gunite pool and spa. There are also several other outdoor amenities including an outdoor shower, a half-court, a Zen garden. Inside the two-story home is oversized first- and second-floor owner’s suites, a total of six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, a large chef’s kitchen that looks out onto a great room, dining room, and sun room.

The home at 9A Brushy Neck Lane is listed with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman. His team is holding an open house on Sunday, February 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out some other open houses happening on the South Fork this weekend (starting Friday afternoon!):

88 Potato Field Lane, Southampton

Price: $2.4 million

Brokers: Christopher Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, February 27, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

36 East Harbor Drive, North Haven

Price: $5.495 million

Broker: Jon Barton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, February 27, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

25 Crooked Highway, East Hampton

Price: $4.225 million

Broker: Jennifer Friedberg, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, February 27, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

Click here to read more about this house in Behind The Hedges

9 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton

Price: $5.995 million

Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, February 27, 12 – 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 28, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this property on Behind The Hedges

9 Canal Way, Hampton Bays

Price: $1.75 million

Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, February 27, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

27 Realnautic in Hampton Bays

Price: $2.95 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, February 27, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges

67 Oyster Shores Road, East Hampton

Price: $2.095 million

Broker: Noel Mason, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, February 27, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

15 North Pass Road, Northwest Woods, East Hampton

Price: $1.895 million

Broker: James Keogh, Justin Agnello, and Hara Kang, of the Atlantic Team, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, February 27, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

13 Meadow Court, Bridgehampton

Price: $5.35 million

Brokers: Christopher Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, February 27, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges

2 Monument Lane, East Hampton

Price: $2.895 million

Brokers: Robert Kohr and Jon Barton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, February 28, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

Read more about this property on Behind The Hedges

96 Fresh Pond Road, Amagansett

Price: $3.5 million

Brokers: Hara Kang, Justin Agnello, and William Gold of the Atlantic Team at Douglas Elliman

Sunday, February 28, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

