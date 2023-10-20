Quogue

Historic Quogue Home Offers Unique Opportunity for Discerning Buyer

Posted on
Courtesy of Compass

A historic home in Quogue, full of character, original architectural details and modern amenities, offers a unique opportunity for discerning buyers, according to listing agents Mariana Nunes, Dana Bartel and Samantha Bisagni with the Dune Collective Team at Compass.

Set on 0.35 of an acre, the house at 98 Montauk Highway is asking $1,199,000.

Included on the National Register of Historic Places, the house was built in 1890 and still features a charming enclosed front porch, stained glass windows and detailed fixtures. There are also hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and natural light flooding the interiors.

Courtesy of Compass

Bartel offered some ideas for prospective buyers: “A full restoration back to its historic glory for lovers of classic homes,” as well as putting on an addition and converting the space to a more modern taste.

The main level of the three-bedroom, two-bath house offers a spacious living room and formal dining, a full bathroom, and the kitchen, equipped with butcher block countertops and stainless steel appliances.

There is also another enclosed porch overlooking the backyard.

The second level features three spacious bedrooms and a full hall bath.

Courtesy of Compass

A large deck can be found outside. There is also an outdoor shower, basketball court and raised garden beds for herbs and vegetables.

Also on the property, “a large barn presents a blank canvas for any number of uses,” the listing explains. This pre-existing barn could be used as an artist studio or a workout space, Bartel says.

The approximate quarter of an acre parcel is already fenced and has mature landscaping for privacy.

[Listing: 98 Montauk Highway, Quogue | Agents: Mariana Nunes, Dana Bartel and Samantha Bisagni, Compass ] GMAP

