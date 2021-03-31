Iconic ‘Brent’s Deli’ in Amagansett Available for New Ownership

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Amagansett mainstay, Brent’s General Store, a deli and catering business, has been listed for sale with the Compass Commercial team, led by Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc.

While the business owners also own the property, only the business is for sale, according to Zwick. The financials were not immediately made public, but can be discussed with the team at Compass.

“The deli is one of those ‘staple’ businesses that is known to be open early and close late,” the agents said. “For that reason amongst others it is a ‘go to’ spot for locals and tradesmen. The convenience and casual atmosphere attracts tourists and all vehicles passing by as well.”

Known to many as Brent’s Deli, the 2,000-square-foot store with commercial kitchen space is located south-of-the-highway, at the corner of Route 27 and Cross Highway, at the gateway to Amagansett’s downtown at the traffic light. The property certainly offers maximum visibility and convenience.

The deli is known for its sandwiches and prepared foods, but the store also carries a wide variety of pantry necessities and groceries. Brent’s also sells beer, tobacco products, and lottery tickets.

In addition to the ground level store, there is also bonus space upstairs. Outside, there are picnic tables and a small outdoor seating area.

The business has 15 year-round employees, increasing to 25 during the peak summer season, according to the realtors.

The property has undergone some upgrades in recent years. A new heating ventilation and air conditioning system was installed in 2018, a new septic system went in around 2015, and the roof was replaced in 2013. There is also a 35-kilowatt generator KW generator.

A great amount of outdoor space, storage compartments and walk in refrigerators.

Artie Seekamp and David Winthrop have been running Brent’s since 1987. “Our reasonable prices and friendly service have helped us to maintain a strong local year-round clientele and many seasonal customers who come back summer after summer,” their website said.

