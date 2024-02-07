A nearly 20,000-square-foot building at the corner of Windmill Lane and Hill Street in Southampton Village was sold.

A massive mixed-use commercial building in the heart of Southampton Village sold recently, trading for $8.4 million, according to Cushman & Wakefield and Hamptons Compass Commercial, which announced the deal.

The 19,865-square-foot building at the corner of Hill Street and Windmill Lane is a prime piece of commercial real estate, just doors away from the Southampton Cinema, which is in the midst of a transformation under the ownership of billionaire developer Aby Rosen.

Joe Musso and Daniel Abbondandolo of Cushman & Wakefield’s Long Island Investment Sales team represented the seller, Philip Futterman of the Futterman Organization, an active local investor out of New York City who has owned the property for more than 20 years.

Hal Zwick and Jeffrey Sztorc of the Hamptons Compass Commercial Real Estate Team brought the buyers and is handling leasing opportunities. They declined to identify the buyer.

Though the property, which includes the addresses of 1-15 Hill Street and 1-17 Windmill Lane, had been on investors’ radars and with other brokers for approximately two years, Cushman & Wakefield launched it as their listing beginning of the second quarter in 2023 with an ask of $10.95 million. The offering showed a projected operating income of $900,146.

The deal closed on Jan. 31. The price per square foot for the transaction comes out to $423.

“With the recent elections, folks find the Village of Southampton to be a business-friendly, pro-business type of environment that it has not always been,” says Abbondandolo, the executive director of Cushman & Wakefield’s Long Island team, which helped broker the most expensive commercial sale in the Hamptons last year.