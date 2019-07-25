Martha Gundersen Joins Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman has just gained more star power, as veteran associate broker Martha Gundersen joins the firm. She has been in Hamptons real estate for more than a decade, with sales topping out over $1 billion. She brings her team--including Dylan Huddleston and Rafal Trawicki--with her to Elliman's Bridgehampton office.

"We are excited to welcome Martha Gundersen to the Douglas Elliman family. Her abundance of talent, experience, second-to-none work ethic and knowledge is the exact definition of a world-class broker," says Todd Bourgard, Senior Executive Manager of Sales for the Hamptons.

"Martha comes with an impeccable reputation and exquisite portfolio, and we are honored to have her and her team join our team," adds Melody Newberry, Elliman's Regional Vice President of Marketing and Operations in the Hamptons.

An Amagansett resident, Gundersen is very active in the community, lending her support to charities including the World Wildlife Fund, the American Cancer Society, Women for Women International and Plan International.

Citing Elliman's sterling reputation, Gundersen says she is excited to join the team. "I am happy to have been given the opportunity to grow in my career with an outstanding company," she says.

Congratulations, Martha!