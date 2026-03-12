Mattituck Waterfront Home With Dock Lists for $4.995M

The newly built home at 2590 Cox Neck Road in Mattituck boasts a private dock on Mattituck Inlet.

With under 75 days until Memorial Day weekend, a newly finished home on the water in Mattituck is available right in time for the summer season.

Situated in the heart of the North Fork, the classic cedar-shingle, Hamptons-style residence at 2590 Cox Neck Road has listed for $4,995,000. Susan Orioli of Engel & Völkers North Fork is representing the property.

Set on 1.33 acres along the Mattituck Inlet, the new residence comes with a dock and easy access to some of the best boating the North Fork has to offer, and the home itself offers sweeping water views.

With a contemporary interior, the home is said to blend “traditional East End architecture with modern luxury living.”

There is 5,920 square feet of space, starting with a large, double-height foyer that leads to the airy, open-concept layout, including a living room, kitchen, dining area and family room, all under high ceilings. The great room boasts walls of glass for the perfect view of the water, and Andersen 400 Series double-hung windows that allow plenty of natural light into the space. There is also a Heat & Glo 36-inch propane fireplace with tranquil surround, LED lighting, fan blower, and multi-function remote for ambiance and keeping warm in cooler weather.

The chef’s kitchen is equipped with custom cabinetry extending to the the ceiling, quartz countertops and top-notch appliances, including a 48-inch Sub-Zero refrigerator, 48-inch Wolf gas range, 30-inch Wolf double wall oven, 24-inch Wolf microwave, and 24-inch Miele dishwasher.

“The kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining area and outdoor entertaining spaces, creating a natural indoor-outdoor lifestyle that defines North Fork living,” the description says.

“Wide-plank white oak flooring runs throughout the home, adding warmth and texture while reinforcing the residence’s modern coastal aesthetic,” it continues.

There are a total of six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, including one bedroom en suite with a walk-in closet on the first floor.

The primary suite can be found on the second level. This private retreat offers “a spa-inspired bath” with radiant heated floors, a large shower, a soaking tub and dual sinks. The bedroom includes a sitting room, two walk-in closets and, perhaps best of all, a private terrace with stunning water views across Mattituck Inlet.

In addition to the three en suite guest bedrooms, there is a laundry room on the second level, as well.

The walk-out lower level holds the sixth bedroom with a walk-in closet, an office/gym, a full bathroom and a massive recreational room. There is also utility and storage space.

Other technology in the home includes a state-of-the-art, energy efficient, multi zone heating, ventilation and air conditioning. Every bedroom and common area has its own thermostat, as the system has multiple fans for dedicated zones.

There is also a two-car garage.

As for the outdoor amenities, there is a heated 20-by-40-foot gunite saltwater pool and spa, surrounded by imported Marmiro Stone (Afyon Cloud) patios. A covered porch overlooking the landscaped grounds.

Check out more photos below.

