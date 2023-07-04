Michael Rubin’s $50M Hamptons House Was Backdrop for Star-Studded July 4th Bash

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A who’s who in the entertainment and sports worlds turned out for an extravagant July Fourth party in the Hamptons.

Fanatics mogul Michael Rubin hosted what has become his annual “white party” at his $50 million oceanfront home in Bridgehampton on Monday, ahead of the official holiday.

Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez — who own homes in East Hampton and Water Mill respectively — Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart were among the estimated 350 guests in attendance at the star-studded affair. Usher, Ne-Yo and Jack Harlow performed. Usher even led a round of “Happy Birthday” for Hart, who turned 44 on July 6.

Philadelphia 76ers stars James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris were also in attendance — Rubin used to own a minority stake in the NBA team. In addition to being the CEO of Fanatics, the world’s leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, he is also the executive chairman Rue Gilt Groupe, the premier off-price e-commerce portfolio company, which includes RueLaLa.com, Gilt.com, and ShopPremiumOutlets.com.

Other sports stars who partied the night away included Dallas Cowboy’s outside linebacker Micah Parsons, French soccer star Kylian Mbappé and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who just six months ago was revived after he went into cardiac arrest in the middle of a game. Robert Kraft, the billionaire businessman and New England Patriots owner who owns an oceanfront pad of his own in Southampton, was also a guest.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, country music star Kenneth Chesney, the rapper Lil Baby and social media influencer the Fat Jewish also turned up in photos online. Television personality and actress La La Anthony, former publicist and TV personality Jonathan Cheban, the model Lori Harvey, singer Justine Syke and comedian Druski also attended.

Cars lined Jobs Lane and down Mecox Road throughout the day and night for the party, which included a massive fireworks show over the Atlantic Ocean, set off from an off-shore barge.

Before the bash, Rubin enjoyed some keep-away football on the sand with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Stroud and and Hart, according to his Instagram posts.

Rubin bought the contemporary 8,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom house in an off-the-market transaction for $50.15 million, one of the priciest sales in the Hamptons in 2020.

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled, who is staying in the Hamptons, even had his newest car in his mega collection shipped from his house in Miami. He posted a video of the exclusive Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 Virgil Abloh arriving in the South Fork on a truck. The two-toned Maybach, which he calls Cappuccino, is only 1 of 150 of the limited-edition S-Class sedan, according to AutoJosh.

Khaled is no stranger to the Hamptons or real estate, for that matter. He has invested in real estate here, including a modern new build in Sag Harbor, along with retired NBA star Luol Deng. Listed with Matt Breitenbach of Compass, it sold in 2021 for approximately $4.8 million.

