Must-Have Items for Summer Entertaining in the Backyard

Summer entertaining season provides ample opportunities to soak up some sun and have some fun with family and friends. Backyard barbecues and summer soirees at home are even more fun when hosts ensure they have certain must-have items.
FIRE FEATURES
The days when summer hosts only needed a few extra lawn chairs and some burgers and hot dogs on the grill for a backyard barbecue are long gone. Though those items still have a place, summer parties have taken a step up. Fire features, whether it’s a standalone fire pit, one built into a patio or a gas-powered fire table, are now wildly popular. Fire features provide a welcome place to relax with guests after the sun goes down. And much to kids’ delight, a fire feature paves the way for post-meal s’mores.
INSULATED WINE COOLER
Coolers are great places to store water, soda, beer, seltzers and other popular beverages. But what about wine? An insulated wine cooler ensures wine stays properly cooled but doesn’t get too cold, which can happen when wine is stored in a more traditional cooler filled with ice. Bottles are simply
placed in the insulated cooler (much like canned beverages slide easily into can koozies), and the bottle can be kept on the table much like you would for formal dinners indoors. Hosts can go the extra mile by pairing insulated wine tumblers with their wine cooler.
GAMES
Summer entertaining season might be all about relaxation, but games can up the fun factor. Corn- hole is a wildly popular game, and customized corn- hole boards can help hosts come across as party
professionals. Ladder toss, bocce and wiffle ball are some additional games that can make the festivities more fun. Hosts who don’t have a pool also can in- vest in an inflatable pool for the kids who come to the party.
OUTDOOR STORAGE CABINET
Hosts can save themselves the stress and effort of walking in and out for dinnerware and other table accessories by investing in a sturdy outdoor stor- age cabinet. As meal time draws near, hosts will appreciate that all the plates, napkins, utensils and placemats are already outside. The top of the stor- age cabinet can double as a small but convenient buffet station for side dishes.
PROJECTOR AND SCREEN
A projector and screen can really up the ante on summer entertaining, turning a backyard barbecue into a great place to watch a game or a movie. Pro- jectors and screens won’t bust the budget, but those who have more to spend may want to consider an outdoor television, which are built to handle the glare of the summer sun.
