Must-Have Items for Summer Entertaining in the Backyard

Summer entertaining season provides ample opportunities to soak up some sun and have some fun with family and friends. Backyard barbecues and summer soirees at home are even more fun when hosts ensure they have certain must-have items. FIRE FEATURES The days when summer hosts only needed a few extra lawn chairs and some burgers and hot dogs on the grill for a backyard barbecue are long gone. Though those items still have a place, summer parties have taken a step up. Fire features, whether it’s a standalone fire pit, one built into a patio or a gas-powered fire table, are now wildly popular. Fire features provide a welcome place to relax with guests after the sun goes down. And much to kids’ delight, a fire feature paves the way for post-meal s’mores. INSULATED WINE COOLER Coolers are great places to store water, soda, beer, seltzers and other popular beverages. But what about wine? An insulated wine cooler ensures wine stays properly cooled but doesn’t get too cold, which can happen when wine is stored in a more traditional cooler filled with ice. Bottles are simply

placed in the insulated cooler (much like canned beverages slide easily into can koozies), and the bottle can be kept on the table much like you would for formal dinners indoors. Hosts can go the extra mile by pairing insulated wine tumblers with their wine cooler. GAMES Summer entertaining season might be all about relaxation, but games can up the fun factor. Corn- hole is a wildly popular game, and customized corn- hole boards can help hosts come across as party