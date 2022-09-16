Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A historic Hamptons estate makes the list of homes to check out this weekend. Located at 397 Sagg Main Street in Sagaponack, the 4.5-acre property with a home that dates to 1899, is now priced at $20.9 million. John Healey of Sotheby’s International Realty represents the listing.

Renovated and expanded over time, this home once belonged to John G. Deshler, one of the first Sagaponack summer residents. A foyer in the main 6,500-square-foot house opens up to the living room where buyers can enjoy a wood-burning fireplace in the warmer months.

Additional fireplaces can be found in the primary bedroom as well as on the second floor. The chef’s kitchen is complete with state-of-the-art appliances, custom cabinets, counter seating and a separate traditional dining room. Between three structures, there are nine bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths.

The outside comes in with a sunroom opening to a large patio surrounded by two 100-year-old Norwegian oak trees. A heated gunite pool, hot tub and gazebo are complimented by a pool house and guest cottage. Cathedral ceilings add character to the pool house featuring two bedrooms and a bathroom, plus the guest cottage has one bedroom and one bathroom.

Enter the property through a teak gated entrance opening up to stunning landscaping. Enjoy the close proximity to farm stands, Bridgehampton Village and ocean beaches plus the potential for extension and renovation.

See this property on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

