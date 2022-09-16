A historic Hamptons estate makes the list of homes to check out this weekend. Located at 397 Sagg Main Street in Sagaponack, the 4.5-acre property with a home that dates to 1899, is now priced at $20.9 million. John Healey of Sotheby’s International Realty represents the listing.
Renovated and expanded over time, this home once belonged to John G. Deshler, one of the first Sagaponack summer residents. A foyer in the main 6,500-square-foot house opens up to the living room where buyers can enjoy a wood-burning fireplace in the warmer months.
Additional fireplaces can be found in the primary bedroom as well as on the second floor. The chef’s kitchen is complete with state-of-the-art appliances, custom cabinets, counter seating and a separate traditional dining room. Between three structures, there are nine bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths.
The outside comes in with a sunroom opening to a large patio surrounded by two 100-year-old Norwegian oak trees. A heated gunite pool, hot tub and gazebo are complimented by a pool house and guest cottage. Cathedral ceilings add character to the pool house featuring two bedrooms and a bathroom, plus the guest cottage has one bedroom and one bathroom.
Enter the property through a teak gated entrance opening up to stunning landscaping. Enjoy the close proximity to farm stands, Bridgehampton Village and ocean beaches plus the potential for extension and renovation.
See this property on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
203 Madison Street, Sag Harbor
Price: $2.75 million
Broker: Carol Sharks, Corcoran
Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17, 12 – 1 p.m.
21 Edison Drive, Montauk
Price: $4.5 million
Brokers: Margaret A. Harvey and Cynthia Ibrahim, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, September 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
50 Osprey Way, Water Mill
Price: $6.195 million
Broker: Susan Sprott, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
12 Sag Harbor Court, Southampton
Price: $5.6 million
Broker: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
15 Sag Harbor Court, Sag Harbor
Price: $5.5 million
Broker: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
4 Semaphore Road, East Hampton
Price: $2.049 million
Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, September 17, 12 – 1 p.m. and Sunday, September 18, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
303 Two Holes Water Road, Northwest Woods
Price: $4.395 million
Brokers: Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, September 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
2 Katie Lane, Amagansett
Price: $3.995 million
Broker: Kim Slater, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, September 17, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
139 South Country Road, Remsenburg
Price: $2.395 million
Brokers: Lori Lambert, Steven Zellman and Patrick M. Galway, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, September 17, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
22 Farm House Lane, East Hampton
Price: $2.895 million
Broker: Nola Baris, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, September 17, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
4 Hidden Pond Lane, Westhampton
Price: $2.895 million
Broker: Joseph Becwar, Corcoran
Saturday, September 17, 12 – 2 p.m.
52 Glover, Sag Harbor
Price: $6.4 million
Broker: Susan Sprott, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, September 17, 12 – 2 p.m.
2056 Montauk Highway, Amagansett
Price: $25 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun and Alexandra McDevitt, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, September 17, 12 – 3 p.m.
1552 Deerfield Road, Water Mill
Price: $7.995 million
Broker: Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
9 Lockwood Lane, East Hampton
Price: $12.9 million
Brokers: Martha Gundersen and Paul Brennan, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, September 17, 1 – 3 p.m.
156 Main Street, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $5.995 million
Broker: Stacy Meyrowitz, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, 1 – 3 p.m.
412 Hedges Lane, Sagaponack
Price: $8.95 million
Brokers: Linda Haugevik and Regina Cigna, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, September 18, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
