Net-zero Home in East Hampton Village Goes to Market

A newly built, net-zero house in East Hampton Village has been listed on the market for $8,995,000. The Krae-Lylla Team of Saunders & Associates has the listing.

Located at 26 Cedar Street, the “future-ready modern home” is set on a deep flag lot, abutting the Historical Farm Park.

“This sets the standard for sustainable development in the Hamptons,” says agent Krae Van Sickle, “and is a true ‘modern’ in the sense that it delivers the ultimate in luxury living now while considering the well-being of future generations.”

Net-zero design features of the home include a geothermal heating-ventilation-air conditioning system, a foam–insulation-sealed building envelope, 22-kilowatts of solar PV panels, Low-E insulated windows and doors, passive solar and on-demand water heating, among others.

“We are thrilled to be working on this project and to be able to offer such a forward-thinking, sustainable option for modern living in the heart of East Hampton,” said the Lylla Carter of Saunders & Associates. “This home represents the best of modern luxury and mindful design, and we can’t wait for people to see it.”

The barn-style home was created by the veteran team of Young Developers, Oza Sabbeth Architects and Modern Green Home to take full advantage of the open nearly 2-acre property.

An open-concept living area includes a great room with a kitchen, a dining room and sitting areas with a sculptural floor-to-ceiling projected fireplace and a living room with wraparound floor-to-ceiling glass doors with views of the grounds. A bank of clerestory windows floods the space with light and warmth.

“The artful attention to detail is evident in every premium feature,” a press release about the house says. “These include a dramatic rock garden entry, custom walnut front door and sculpted walnut 3-level floating staircase, three-story top-lit Venetian plaster wall, double-sided Venetian plaster fireplace, and 7-inch character-grade oak flooring on all levels.”

The walnut kitchen and prep kitchen offer dual Sub-Zero, Viking and Thermador appliances. An induction cooktop is setonn a large granite countertop island with waterfall detail and counter seating for six.

“Equally impressive, this home is built for better indoor air quality, using low VOC materials, and to be fully net-zero, generating as much energy as it consumes,” the statement says.

[Listing: 26 Cedar Street, East Hampton | Brokers: Krae-Lylla Team of Saunders & Associates ] GMAP

