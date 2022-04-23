Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

With the summer months approaching, outdoor space is very important. A Southold home, being shown this weekend, has just that, plus so much more. Located at 56861 Prvt Road B (Main), this property is priced at $1.295 million. It is being represented by Regan Battuello and Cheryl Schneider of Daniel Gale.

On the interior, this house does not disappoint with five bedrooms and two bathrooms. In the main area of the home, a living room with a brick fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops provides the perfect place for gathering. A laundry room and basement are featured for extra functionality.

Outside, overlooked by a second story balcony is a fenced in yard, marble patio, outdoor fireplace and wood burning pizza oven. The highlight of this space however, is a 20 x 45 foot inground heated salt water pool with a slide and hot tub. Completing the 1.10 acre property is a former garage which can be used for storage.

This home is being shown on Saturday, April 23 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Other open houses this weekend:



2250 Beebe Drive, Cutchogue

Price: $1.2 million

Broker: Matthew Gillies, Daniel Gale

Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 24, 8 – 9 a.m. and 12 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1380 The Stand, East Marion

Price: $1.95 million

Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 23, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

8 Willow Street, Aquebogue

Price: $769,000

Broker: John Klupka, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1685 Lands End Road, Orient

Price: $2.25 million

Broker: Stephen Karl, Daniel Gale

Sunday, April 24, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->