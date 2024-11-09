Modern Bayfront Home in North Sea Beach Colony Finds Buyer

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A bayfront home in North Sea’s Beach Colony traded recently for $9.275 million — a significant figure for the area.

The 6,000-square-foot home at 25 Bay Street, part of the Town of Southampton, offers unobstructed views of Little Peconic Bay and sunsets over Robins Island. The 0.44-acre property is located in the historic and highly desirable North Sea Beach Colony neighborhood. It also includes 101 feet of bulkheaded beach.

Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman represented the listing, which went on the market in May for $10 million. The deal closed on Oct. 31, according to records online.

The property last traded for $2.3 million in 2016.

A modern-style home built in 2018, it features an airy, open floor plan, “designed with a true indoor/outdoor feel that few homes possess.”

There is “a stunning double-height great room,” a designer kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, and a living room area with gas fireplace are all perfect for entertaining.

“If you can take your eyes off the water, the outdoor spaces do not disappoint with a custom gunite pool (sun shelf and cover), an automated screened-in porch and multiple spaces for lounging in the sun or shade with limestone throughout,” the description reads.

A pathway leads down to the beach.

Back inside, there are six-bedroom suites and six-and-a-half baths. A luxurious primary boasts 180-degree water views with three glass sides, a large marble bathroom, a walk-in closet and a private balcony.

Additional rooms include a sitting room, a mudroom and a laundry room. There is also a spacious finished lower level.

Other features include electric shades, green-minded solar panels, a water filtration system, and Control4 automation capability.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.