Oceanfront Montauk Condo Without Condo Hassles for Under $5M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Own a unique oceanfront beach pad in Montauk for less than $5 million. While technically a condo, the roomy, two-story space enjoys no condominium board or fees.

Mary Lappin Marmorowski of Douglas Elliman has the listing at 90 South Emerson Avenue, which is asking $4,999,000.

Located just east of Kirk Beach, right in downtown Montauk, the 1,400-square-foot beach house is nestled in the dunes on the Atlantic Ocean.

Worth noting, it’s almost twice the size of the trailers in Montauk Shores, where there is one in contract for $3.75 million.

The home offers three bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths. With an upside-down design, the layout takes full advantage of ocean views. The three bedrooms are located downstairs, while there is an open living space on the second level overlooking the water.

Built in 1984, the condo has been updated with a modern beach look. There are hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows in the main living area. A fireplace is at the center of the room.

The kitchen area features an island with counter seating and the new owner will be doing dishes while staring out over the ocean.

Just beyond the dining area are sliding glass doors that lead out to an ample deck with room for a large outdoor table for al fresco dining in the summer. Steps go down to a path that leads right to the ocean.

Downstairs, the bedrooms are generously sized and light-filled spaces. One includes two sets of built-in bunk beds. One full bathroom can be found on the first floor, while a half-bath can be found on the second level.

Three condos share a 0.51-acre parcel, just steps from the ocean.

There is also an outside shower for washing off sandy feet after a day at the beach.

[Listing: 90 South Emerson Avenue, Montauk| Broker: Mary Lappin Marmorowski, Douglas Elliman ] GMAP

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.