House of the Day

Oceanfront Montauk Condo Without Condo Hassles for Under $5M

By Posted on
Montauk, condo
This condo at 90 South Emerson Avenue in Montauk, set on the ocean, is asking $4,999,000.
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Own a unique oceanfront beach pad in Montauk for less than $5 million. While technically a condo, the roomy, two-story space enjoys no condominium board or fees.

Mary Lappin Marmorowski of Douglas Elliman has the listing at 90 South Emerson Avenue, which is asking $4,999,000.

Located just east of Kirk Beach, right in downtown Montauk, the 1,400-square-foot beach house is nestled in the dunes on the Atlantic Ocean.

Montauk, condo
A view of the second-level main living space inside the condo.Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Worth noting, it’s almost twice the size of the trailers in Montauk Shores, where there is one in contract for $3.75 million.

The home offers three bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths. With an upside-down design, the layout takes full advantage of ocean views. The three bedrooms are located downstairs, while there is an open living space on the second level overlooking the water.

Built in 1984, the condo has been updated with a modern beach look. There are hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows in the main living area. A fireplace is at the center of the room.

The kitchen area features an island with counter seating and the new owner will be doing dishes while staring out over the ocean.

Montauk, condo
The view from the deckCourtesy of Douglas Elliman

Just beyond the dining area are sliding glass doors that lead out to an ample deck with room for a large outdoor table for al fresco dining in the summer. Steps go down to a path that leads right to the ocean.

New York’s Wind Power Future with Erik Antokal Director of Workforce Development, Orsted

Schneps Connects

Downstairs, the bedrooms are generously sized and light-filled spaces. One includes two sets of built-in bunk beds. One full bathroom can be found on the first floor, while a half-bath can be found on the second level.

Three condos share a 0.51-acre parcel, just steps from the ocean.

There is also an outside shower for washing off sandy feet after a day at the beach.

[Listing: 90 South Emerson Avenue, Montauk| Broker: Mary Lappin Marmorowski, Douglas Elliman ] GMAP

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Montauk, condo
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

 

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites