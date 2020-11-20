Open Houses: Three Houses, Seven Lots in Sagaponack for Nearly $50 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The market in the Hamptons shows no signs of slowing down and people are still hungry to see what’s out here.

This weekend, one of the highlights is a must-see set of properties in Sagaponack Village. There are a total of seven parcels in total with 32-plus acres on Poxabogue Pond, north of the highway. Three are vacant building parcels and three already have waterfront residences, all bordered by an 18-acre reserve, listed with Douglas Elliman for $49.5 million. Check it out Sunday from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Here are some of the open houses happening this weekend, in chronological order:

89 Cobb Road, Water Mill

Price: $3.995 million

Broker: Frank & Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, November 21, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

177 Maple Lane, Bridgehampton

Price: $6.5 million

Broker: Beate V. Moore & Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

21 Stephen Halsey’s Path, Water Mill

Price: $6.495 million

Broker: Cynthia R. Barrett, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

791 Montauk Highway, Quiogue

Price: $1.45 million

Broker: Kimberly A. Monsour, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

483 Middle Line Highway, Sag Harbor

Price: $3.995 million

Broker: Carol Nobbs, Kyle Rosko, & Toni-Ann Warren, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

852 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs

Price: $1.995 million

Broker: Jenny Landey & Ethan Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 21, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

177 Main Street, East Hampton Village

Price: $4.75 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, November 21, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

9 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton

Price: $5.995 million

Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, November 21, 1 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

35 Halsey Lane, Bridgehampton

Price: $2 million

Broker: Robert Evjen and Barbara Lobosco, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, November 22, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

See it here ->

110 West Prospect Street, Southampton Village

Price: $1.875 million

Broker: Carol Nobbs, Marcy Braun, & Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, November 22, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here ->

9 Hither Lane, East Hampton

Price: $6.995 million

Broker: Paul Brennan & Martha Gunderson, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, November 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

127 Jermain Avenue, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $3.15 million

Broker: Ani Antreasyan, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, November 22, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

18, 20, 24, 32, 36, & 40 Poxabogue Pond Rd + Ag. Reserve, Sagaponack Village

Price: $49.5 million

Broker: Raphael Avigdor and Aleksandrina Penkova, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, November 22, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

See it here ->