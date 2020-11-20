Open Houses

Open Houses: Three Houses, Seven Lots in Sagaponack for Nearly $50 Million

By Posted on
Courtesy: Douglas Elliman

The market in the Hamptons shows no signs of slowing down and people are still hungry to see what’s out here.

This weekend, one of the highlights is a must-see set of properties in Sagaponack Village. There are a total of seven parcels in total with 32-plus acres on Poxabogue Pond, north of the highway. Three are vacant building parcels and three already have waterfront residences, all bordered by an 18-acre reserve, listed with Douglas Elliman for $49.5 million. Check it out Sunday from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Here are some of the open houses happening this weekend, in chronological order:

89 Cobb Road, Water Mill
Price: $3.995 million
Broker: Frank & Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, November 21, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this property on Behind The Hedges

 

Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty

177 Maple Lane, Bridgehampton
Price: $6.5 million
Broker: Beate V. Moore & Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

21 Stephen Halsey’s Path, Water Mill
Price: $6.495 million
Broker: Cynthia R. Barrett, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

791 Montauk Highway, Quiogue 
Price: $1.45 million
Broker: Kimberly A. Monsour, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Douglas Elliman

483 Middle Line Highway, Sag Harbor
Price: $3.995 million
Broker: Carol Nobbs, Kyle Rosko, & Toni-Ann Warren, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Craig McNaughton of NY90 for Sotheby’s International Realty

852 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs
Price: $1.995 million
Broker: Jenny Landey & Ethan Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 21, 12 –  1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
Read More About This Property in Behind The Hedges

 

Credit: Douglas Elliman

177 Main Street, East Hampton Village
Price: $4.75 million
Broker:  Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, November 21, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Photo: Chris Foster

9 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton
Price: $5.995 million
Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 21, 1 –  2 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this property on Behind The Hedges

 

Credit: Douglas Elliman

35 Halsey Lane, Bridgehampton
Price: $2 million
Broker:  Robert Evjen and Barbara Lobosco, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, November 22, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Douglas Elliman

110 West Prospect Street, Southampton Village
Price: $1.875 million
Broker:  Carol Nobbs, Marcy Braun, & Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, November 22, 10:30 a.m. – 12  p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Douglas Elliman

9 Hither Lane, East Hampton
Price: $6.995 million
Broker: Paul Brennan & Martha Gunderson, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, November 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

127 Jermain Avenue, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $3.15 million
Broker: Ani Antreasyan, Brown Harris Stevens
Sunday, November 22, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

 

Courtesy: Douglas Elliman

18, 20, 24, 32, 36, & 40 Poxabogue Pond Rd + Ag. Reserve, Sagaponack Village
Price: $49.5 million
Broker:  Raphael Avigdor and Aleksandrina Penkova, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, November 22, 3 – 4:30 p.m.
See it here ->

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites