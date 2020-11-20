Open Houses: Three Houses, Seven Lots in Sagaponack for Nearly $50 Million

The market in the Hamptons shows no signs of slowing down and people are still hungry to see what’s out here.
This weekend, one of the highlights is a must-see set of properties in Sagaponack Village. There are a total of seven parcels in total with 32-plus acres on Poxabogue Pond, north of the highway. Three are vacant building parcels and three already have waterfront residences, all bordered by an 18-acre reserve, listed with Douglas Elliman for $49.5 million. Check it out Sunday from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Here are some of the open houses happening this weekend, in chronological order:
89 Cobb Road, Water Mill
Price: $3.995 million
Broker: Frank & Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, November 21, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
177 Maple Lane, Bridgehampton
Price: $6.5 million
Broker: Beate V. Moore & Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
21 Stephen Halsey’s Path, Water Mill
Price: $6.495 million
Broker: Cynthia R. Barrett, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
791 Montauk Highway, Quiogue
Price: $1.45 million
Broker: Kimberly A. Monsour, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
483 Middle Line Highway, Sag Harbor
Price: $3.995 million
Broker: Carol Nobbs, Kyle Rosko, & Toni-Ann Warren, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
852 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs
Price: $1.995 million
Broker: Jenny Landey & Ethan Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 21, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
177 Main Street, East Hampton Village
Price: $4.75 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, November 21, 12 – 2 p.m.
9 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton
Price: $5.995 million
Broker: Patricia Wadzinski, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, November 21, 1 – 2 p.m.
35 Halsey Lane, Bridgehampton
Price: $2 million
Broker: Robert Evjen and Barbara Lobosco, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, November 22, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
110 West Prospect Street, Southampton Village
Price: $1.875 million
Broker: Carol Nobbs, Marcy Braun, & Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, November 22, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
9 Hither Lane, East Hampton
Price: $6.995 million
Broker: Paul Brennan & Martha Gunderson, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, November 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
127 Jermain Avenue, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $3.15 million
Broker: Ani Antreasyan, Brown Harris Stevens
Sunday, November 22, 1 – 3 p.m.
18, 20, 24, 32, 36, & 40 Poxabogue Pond Rd + Ag. Reserve, Sagaponack Village
Price: $49.5 million
Broker: Raphael Avigdor and Aleksandrina Penkova, Douglas Elliman
Sunday, November 22, 3 – 4:30 p.m.
