Luxurious Modern Home in Palm Beach Gardens Asks $12.9M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This luxurious, modern home in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens is our next stop on our continued tour of the Palm Beach area.

The 11,193-square-foot residence at 8119 Man O War Road is listed for $12.9 million and repped by Chad Carroll at the Carroll Group at Compass.

Five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two half bathrooms can be found throughout the two-story home, designed by Gustavo Rodriguez. The epitome of luxury, as it features contemporary elements, such as flushed Italian doors and stainless steel panelized framing and unique amenities, such as a home media room, gym and spillover infinity pool.

A foyer with 25-foot ceiling is flooded with sunlight thanks to the expansive windows. The living room has a perfect pop of color, a beachy deep blue, and features a metallic blue double-height fireplace.

Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead out to the outdoor pool area. Insulated and laminated-impact windows are used throughout, adorned with automated shades, ensuring residents can stay cool during Palm Beach’s hottest days.

The state-of-the-art, airy, minimalist kitchen includes custom “invisible” built-in cabinetry, a vast island with an attached built-in breakfast bar, modern Miele appliances and an expansive pantry. Views of the pool and green landscapes make this the perfect spot to sip a morning cup of coffee.

The primary bedroom is bright and spacious, featuring large windows that fill the room with natural light and boutique-style double closets. The luxurious bathroom boasts a rain shower and a freestanding tub.

A sleek glass, suspended staircase or a glass elevator with a custom-painted wall can be used to access the second level, where there are two guest bedrooms and baths, as well as a loft-style den. A home cinema can also be found on the second floor, outfitted with a 16-foot television screen and seating for nine, as well as an upper kitchen and kids’ room.

The resources and amenities continue. A home office with a library wall and a full private gym make this home unique and ensure residents can stay productive in a serene, relaxing environment.

The home is on 44,000 square feet with Japanese-inspired landscaping. The 75-foot spillover infinity saltwater pool with a glass canopy is a stand-out. The expansive and secluded backyard includes a summer kitchen with a folding impact barbecue space, ideal for entertaining. An outdoor shower is perfect for rinsing off after a dip in the pool or a beach trip.

This home is located right by Grassy Waters Preserve, as well as golf courses and lakes, and it is a quick drive away from the shore.

See more pictures below. For more Palm Beach coverage, click here.

[Listing: 8119 Man O War Road, Palm Beach Gardens | Agent: Chad Carroll, The Carroll Group] GMAP

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.