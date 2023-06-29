Luxurious Modern Home in Palm Beach Gardens Asks $12.9M

This luxurious, modern home in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens is our next stop on our continued tour of the Palm Beach area.
The 11,193-square-foot residence at 8119 Man O War Road is listed for $12.9 million and repped by Chad Carroll at the Carroll Group at Compass.
Five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two half bathrooms can be found throughout the two-story home, designed by Gustavo Rodriguez. The epitome of luxury, as it features contemporary elements, such as flushed Italian doors and stainless steel panelized framing and unique amenities, such as a home media room, gym and spillover infinity pool.
A foyer with 25-foot ceiling is flooded with sunlight thanks to the expansive windows. The living room has a perfect pop of color, a beachy deep blue, and features a metallic blue double-height fireplace.
Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead out to the outdoor pool area. Insulated and laminated-impact windows are used throughout, adorned with automated shades, ensuring residents can stay cool during Palm Beach’s hottest days.
The state-of-the-art, airy, minimalist kitchen includes custom “invisible” built-in cabinetry, a vast island with an attached built-in breakfast bar, modern Miele appliances and an expansive pantry. Views of the pool and green landscapes make this the perfect spot to sip a morning cup of coffee.
The primary bedroom is bright and spacious, featuring large windows that fill the room with natural light and boutique-style double closets. The luxurious bathroom boasts a rain shower and a freestanding tub.
A sleek glass, suspended staircase or a glass elevator with a custom-painted wall can be used to access the second level, where there are two guest bedrooms and baths, as well as a loft-style den. A home cinema can also be found on the second floor, outfitted with a 16-foot television screen and seating for nine, as well as an upper kitchen and kids’ room.
The resources and amenities continue. A home office with a library wall and a full private gym make this home unique and ensure residents can stay productive in a serene, relaxing environment.
The home is on 44,000 square feet with Japanese-inspired landscaping. The 75-foot spillover infinity saltwater pool with a glass canopy is a stand-out. The expansive and secluded backyard includes a summer kitchen with a folding impact barbecue space, ideal for entertaining. An outdoor shower is perfect for rinsing off after a dip in the pool or a beach trip.
This home is located right by Grassy Waters Preserve, as well as golf courses and lakes, and it is a quick drive away from the shore.
See more pictures below. For more Palm Beach coverage, click here.
[Listing: 8119 Man O War Road, Palm Beach Gardens | Agent: Chad Carroll, The Carroll Group] GMAP
Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.