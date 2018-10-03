Seven Acres on Chauncey Close Sells at $21 Million Discount

This property's sales history is almost as interesting as its structure! And its structure is pretty impressive: part of the house, built in 1994 by Wall Street titan Carl Tiedemann, comes from a c. 1520 barn from Hever Castle in England, home of the Boleyn family. The old beams still bear sixteenth century adze marks.

As for the sales history, the property, which consists of two parcels right on Georgica Pond with ocean views, first came to market in 2015 asking $45 million. Of course that's a huge price for non-oceanfront, even given the generous size of seven acres. So the property didn't sell. The price eventually drifted down to under $30 million, with 19 Chauncey Close (with the house) asking $19.5 million and the empty 3.6-acre parcel for $10 million. There was also a rather eyewatering listing in early 2017 asking $85 million; that price also included a large, luxurious new mansion to be built by Jeffrey Colle and designed by Steven Gambrel.

Now the property has finally sold for just $24 million under agent Lori Schiaffino at Compass. That is quite a discount. We've heard that the house will be torn down, but we trust that the old beams will be saved. (Right?)

Well, congratulations to the new owners; this is a pretty special spot. Reminder: save those old beams.

For more, click here. 19 & 23 Chauncey Close, East Hampton