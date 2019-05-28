Property of the Week: 19 Quarty Circle, East Hampton

Nestled on a private, spacious lot in East Hampton's Northwest Woods is this new build, a Modern Barn by Plum Builders. Listing agent James Peyton of Corcoran says, "It's secluded and private in the Hands Creek Farm enclave, but the property is just moments to Eeast Hampton Village and Three Mile Harbor and under 10 minutes to ocean beaches." His co-lister, Mary Giaquinto, says, "Hands Creek Farm is one of the most peaceful parts of our towns, outside of airport and road noise and the sound of the train whistle where bike riding, walking and jogging can be pursued and enjoyed."

One of the most striking parts of the new build is the extensive use of the color blue. Giaquinto says, "Blue is the new grey! The color of water is echoed in the master bath vanity which is blue glass, and the floorm which is blue macauba ceramic tile as well as the cabinetry in the kitchen within the kitchen." The "kitchen within the kitchen," says Peyton, "offers the most prep and dining space for the discerning chef and host."

The "modern barn" room (or great room) is "vaulted to 28 feet, with walls of glass and 9' sliders access the indoor/outdoor entertaining areas," adds Peyton.

Another luxurious touch are the "The palatial master suites boast fully fitted out walk in closets with a true spa like bath and private balcony," says Peyton. The upstairs master suite with sitting area and private ipe deck also boasts a custom-designed dressing room.

Now for the details: there's 1.44 acres of land, which includes a gunite pool, outdoor shower, and outdoor kitchen. The 8,990 square foot house offers 7 bedrooms and 7 baths, as well as a finished lower level with gym and media room. There's also a semi-finished 850 square feet above the 3-car garage that could be made into a yoga studio, guest quarters, or similar. Asking price for all this is $4.19 million.

For more, click here. 19 Quarty Circle, East Hampton