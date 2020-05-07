Property of the Week: 2826 Peconic Bay Boulevard, Laurel

2826 Peconic Bay Boulevard, Photo: Courtesy Douglas Elliman Photography

With lovely views of Peconic Bay and modern, slick renovations that are only a few years old, 2826 Peconic Bay Boulevard, Laurel is perhaps the definition of "hot property."

With five bedrooms and five bathrooms on .58 acres at $1.9 million, this North Fork home is great for a family looking to put down roots and enjoy luxurious living.

"The current owners bought it about five years ago and completely renovated it," explains Thomas McCloskey of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The property features meticulously renovated exteriors, including a new roof and siding. The interior, meanwhile, was "taken down to the studs," as McCloskey puts it. "It's brand new." Among the highlights are a television system that includes TVs in each bedroom, as well as the living room, with a control center on the lower level of the home. In addition to the master suite on the main floor, there's a loft with its own master suite, including a tremendous bathroom featuring a steam bath and walk-in closet. On the lower level, there are two full bathrooms. McCloskey notes that you can enter the house from the lower level after a day at the beach and freshen up in these spacious bathrooms before entering the house proper. Transom windows, stainless steal kitchen appliances, quartz countertops and more add to the luxury of it all.

Outside, there's a large yard with outdoor entertaining space, a fire pit, panoramic views, stairs leading down to the water and a double-bulkheaded waterfront.

McCloskey believes the North Fork is a great region to live. "Even in the full fling of summer, we're not crowded," he says. "Here you can get away from the crowd--even with the population at its fullest, there's still privacy. We don't have the congestion of, say, Fire Island." And this property is perfect for a family looking for something that requires little stress, as McCloskey notes the property will come with many of the custom furnishings built during the renovations.