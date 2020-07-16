Property of the Week: The Water Street Shops, Sag Harbor

22 Long Island Avenue, Sag Harbor, Photo: Courtesy Douglas Elliman Photography

The Water Street Shops property in Sag Harbor is for sale. This significant and large commercial property comprises several retail units in a prime spot and is listed by Enzo Morabito at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

22 Long Island Avenue, the Numbers

Listed at $13.9 million

Built in 1950

Features 8 retail units

15,188 square feet

.67 acres

Ssg Harborites will no doubt recognize the property, which is currently home to 7-Eleven, Water Street Wine & Spirits and Sing City. There are 4 office suites on the upper level. The property is zoned Village Business and features a 15,188+/- square foot mixed use retail building and a 30+/- spot parking lot, accessible via two curb cuts, with 300+/- feet of frontage on West Water Street, panoramic water views and is adjacent to a high-end residential waterfront development. There is also a single-family living space with 1 full bathroom.

"We've had tremendous interest in 22 Long Island Avenue--the location is everything," says Morabito. "It overlooks what will be John Steinbeck's park, which was bought by the Community Preservation Fund. It has an open view to the harbor, with all of the boats in clear sight. The beauty of a commercial property in Sag Harbor is that it's a great location for a small business, which is exactly what the community needs and keeps the village thriving."