Real Estate Roundtable: Hamptons History By Homes

The East End is filled with history and that includes older homes, rich in character and replete with stories that have made the region what it is today. Some have been lost to development over the years as the land be- came more and more valuable. Others have been cherished, saved from destruction and retain their historic character. The word “important” is often used in listings when refer- ring to some of these beautiful, charming homes. We wondered which noted homes, either on or off the market, are considered, in our esteemed Roundtable’s eyes, as the truly important to the history of the Hamptons?

James J. MacMillan

BROWN HARRIS STEVENS

EAST HAMPTON

It is funny how history repeats itself. From humble beginnings in 1648, East Hampton existed as an isolated English settlement for more than a century. By 1878 artists and writers from New York City had discovered East Hampton and the summer folk followed. An important property of note is 32 Ocean Avenue in East Hampton Village, host to many of the original Hamptons Summer Colony. Built by the first president of the Long Island Railroad with the best materials of the time, this stately home stands proud today as it did back in 1889. Many feel that it was this property owner who was the catalyst for the railroad’s extension into East Hampton offering transportation to and from NYC in 1895. From then to the present, 32 Ocean Avenue has been a gathering place for noted playwrights, actors, musicians and politicians taking in the ocean breezes on the huge wrap-around porch. Drinking, eating, singing, sharing stories and discussing current works were a tradition for this new summer colony as well as the locals who would live vicariously through the tales they told. The presence of a new land and an open community still exists in this solid, beautifully crafted home which is now available and awaiting your TLC. This may be the chance to own an authentic piece of East Hampton history.

Martha Gundersen

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

BRIDGEHAMPTON

The Hamptons’ gorgeous historic homes and incredible gardens with old growth trees are what originally drew me to the East End. East Hampton, in particular, is known for its important, grand estates, my favorite being the impeccably restored David Lion Gardiner home on Main Street, originally owned by the heir to Gardiner’s Island. There is also the Woody House, which has stood on the dunes of West End since the 1930s, and, of course, Grey Gardens, — famous as the home of Jackie Kennedy’s eccentric aunt. The passion for preserving these properties and their original landscaping is what makes East Hampton one of the country’s most beautiful and desired communities.

Tim Davis

THE CORCORAN GROUP

SOUTHAMPTON

In my 43-year career, I’ve been fortunate to have brokered the sale of some of the most “important” properties in the market – many of them mansions built by the sea in the Hamptons. The history of these homes, by whom they were designed and the clients for which they were built, is part of the fabric and heritage of our region. Their provenance offers great appeal to many of today’s buyers. Homes which I have sold such as Westerly, Linden and Ocean Castle, all in Southampton, are enormous country houses with incredible acreage. Other notable historic market sales include Villa Maria in Water Mill, and the Gardiner Estate, Lasata, and The Creeks in East Hampton, as well as Minden on Ocean Road in Bridgehampton. All are still standing today and represent just a few examples of grand, architecturally-significant residences that help make the East End of Long Island the beautiful and iconic place that it is.

Judi Desiderio

TOWN & COUNTRY REAL ESTATE

EAST HAMPTON

Driving down Main Street, Lily Pond Lane and Further Lane in East Hampton Village, as well as Gin Lane and Meadow Lane in Southampton Village, the feeling of true wealth, timeless architecture, and majestic estate properties set the bar for all others. Thankfully, it’s rare that a buyer chooses to demolish these grand estates with history that goes back hundreds of years, instead, they recognize they are stewards of these unique properties and they restore them with care … if those walls could talk! One of the most beautiful pieces of planet Earth that I have stepped on is what was Andy Warhol’s estate in Montauk. The point, the cliffs, the sky, the acres of meadows, the cottages — magical. It has since changed hands a few times, therefore the property has changed but the site remains one of a kind.

Jenny Landey

SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

BRIDGEHAMPTON

History, like homes, comes in all shapes and sizes. The very definition of the word is the branch of knowledge dealing with past events. I had a listing with my colleague Zack Dayton recently approved for acquisition with CPF funds by the Town of East Hampton. Though the Julius Parsons homestead was not in jeopardy of being torn down, as it is a protected home in the Historic District of Springs, knowing now that this authentic farmhouse will forever be a beacon of the history of farming on the East End is very comforting to the Springs community. Our area is rich in history and in soil. I believe the prudent purchase of this 10.9-acre property shows commitment to preserving what’s left of our glorious architecture from days gone by. Homes with history have stories to tell. I believe that experiences are the new luxury and a visit to this property is a step back in time. A place to pause and reflect and enjoy the light and the magic of all the East End has to offer.

James Petrie

THE PETRIE TEAM

COMPASS

EAST HAMPTON

The Petrie Team is fortunate to market some of our community’s most prestigious and historically significant homes. These homes not only carry a sense of history but also serve as true works of art with timeless charm. Take, for example, the elegant 18th-century Gansett House on Egypt Lane. This meticulously maintained and renovated home showcases the craftsmanship of the East End’s finest builders. Its storied past, including its relocation from Amagansett, adds to its allure and historical value. Likewise, the significance of 121 Further Lane cannot be understated, as it offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of American history. Known as Lasata, the former Bouvier family summer retreat embodies the essence of tranquility. Another prominent example includes 201 Lily Pond Lane. This generational opportunity, available for the first time in 75 years, showcases the Spanish colonial style at its finest. These homes are not just historical; they are integral pieces of our heritage in the Hamptons, and marketing them is a true privilege.

This article appeared on the cover of the June 9, 2023, edition of Behind The Hedges. To read the full digital edition, click here.