Sag Harbor Home With Great Location Lists Under $3M

The property at 18 Rysam Street is being offered at $2.95 million.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A classic Sag Harbor Village home with lots of historical charm and a great location — Billy Joel is a neighbor — hit the market after the New Year for $2.95 million.

Cynthia R. Barrett of Brown Harris Stevens has the listing.

The residence at 18 Rysam Street is on what is known as Captains Row, one side of the house faces the water and offers views of the marinas. In addition, it’s a short walk to Marine Park, shops and restaurants, and down the streets from Havens Beach.

The 2,300-square-foot house offers three to four bedrooms, including one on the first floor.

The living room on the first floor features a gas fireplace, while there is also a dining room. The renovated kitchen on the first floor features a center island and quartz countertops. French doors lead to a stone patio that looks out onto the 0.08-acre property that is surrounded by hedges. The parcel also holds a gazebo and a large 1.5-car garage with a full attic.

Original hardwood flooring has been refurbished, and there is also original hardware, stairways, spindles and railing that lead to the second-floor primary bedroom suite. The bedroom offers a gas fireplace and a renovated bathroom that includes both a bathtub and shower.

The second floor also holds a third large bedroom with several closets and a study that could be used as a bedroom.

Check out more photos below.

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.