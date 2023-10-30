Shelter Island Home on Congdon’s Point Lists for $19.975M

An aerial view of Congdon’s Point on Shelter Island, where a home has bene listed for $19.975 million.

A new Shelter Island exclusive hit the market this week with Penelope Moore of Saunders & Associates. The private 2.1-acre property known as Congdon’s Point, encompassing the entire peninsula it is named for on Coecles Harbor, is asking $19.975 million.

The 4,500-square-foot, luxurious home with waters on both sides of the home is tucked away down a near-mile-long driveway and is surrounded by greenery on the secluded property along with 443 feet of shoreline. The residence was erected on “a specially grandfathered site” and offers “a remarkable blend of artistry and modern comfort, constructed with reclaimed New England hardwood and sophisticated design elements,” Saunders & Associates said in a press release.

“This is more than a residence; it’s a sanctuary where every element is a testament to elegance, and every view a masterpiece of nature,” Moore said. “Congdon’s Point is meticulously orchestrated to complement its surroundings on a private peninsula, promising an unrivaled sanctuary,” Moore concluded. “It’s a rare jewel in the Hamptons, offering ceaseless inspiration from dawn until dusk, encapsulated in sophisticated craftsmanship and privacy.”

While the nearly $20 million listing is not the highest ever on Shelter Island, it is the priciest property on the Shelter Island market today. The island recently saw a record-setting sale when The Snyder House at 2 Charlie’s Lane, a waterfront mid-century modernist house, traded for $12.95 million in August.

The Congdon’s Point house has never been listed before, as the owners built the home after purchasing the property with a previous house there.

“As you approach the house you realize you are headed somewhere special, a place not everyone will have the privilege to see or experience,” the property’s builder, Rich Kissane, told Saunders in 2017 when the property was listed for rent. “At some point during your visit, you will realize that Shelter Island just doesn’t get better than this. The property is one of the most peaceful places on earth, in the middle of a nature sanctuary, where there are rare sightings of bald eagles and early season striped bass, what you can describe as a unique communion with nature.”

An oversized living room and dining room offer dramatic 24-foot ceilings and 10-foot windows that provide harbor views from every angle. There is wood detailing throughout, built-in bookshelves and a stone wood-burning fireplace.

The chef’s kitchen caters to every culinary aspiration, whether a family gathering or gourmet event, the statement says. It’s equipped with professional-grade, Thermador appliances, custom cabinets and a built-in breakfast table with bench seating and a view of the water. A large center island offers counter seating thanks to two stools that swing out when needed and can be tucked away otherwise. There is also a butler’s pantry off the kitchen.

A large screened-in porch provides another picture-perfect spot for looking out onto the water.

The first-floor primary suite features “awe-inspiring 180-degree harbor views,” a personal beverage center, a spa-like bath with a steam shower and a standalone tub in front of a large picture window and a private outdoor deck.

There are a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms in the home. The guest suites are on the second floor, facing east and west so they capture the sunrise and sunset. One of the bedrooms is considered “a nostalgic bunk room.”

“Embracing the owners’ and architect Eric J. Smith’s vision, we infused the estate with a timeless lodge aura, emphasizing artisanal, old-school craftsmanship in every finish,” Kissane said. “Every inch of this property has very high-end custom finishes, including the boathouse, which is another surprise, a new building with 100-year-old wood finishes throughout.”

The scenic “boathouse”, which also boasts water views, holds an entertainment center, library and a guest suite. An elevator-operated, heated underground garage underneath the boathouse is a unique amenity.

The property also holds a pool and a spa, all surrounded by “meticulously curated native landscapes create a haven, complete with aromatic flowering hedges along the waterfront.” A raised stone terrace also overlooks the harbor.

A walkway leads to down to a sandy beach, a waterside fire pit with lounge seating, a kayak rack and a two-level, 100-foot, fully equipped dock that accommodates four boats up to 40 feet long.

Sport fishing boats can get to Montauk Point in less than an hour.

Views over the water include that of Reel Point, Little Ram Island, Mashomack Preserve, which amasses one-third of Shelter Island, and Taylor’s Island.

