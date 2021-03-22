Southampton Village Estate Nets $32 Million Asking Price

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A 9.2-acre estate in Southampton Village sold at its asking price of $32 million at the end of the year, according to deed transfers this week.

The property at 137 Coopers Neck Lane in the estate section consists of a 5,900-square-foot traditional, cedar shingle house with six bedrooms and six baths, plus a tennis court, pool, and four outbuildings. Tim Davis of Corcoran listed it at the end of July.

“This home went quickly because it is unique to find a parcel of land of this size in the estate section of Southampton,” Davis explains.

“The land is beautiful and could be divided in half,” he says of the property. “The non-historic house will likely come down at a later date in time.”

The buyer was only listed in the December 18, 2020, deed transfer as 137 Coopers Neck LLC. The seller, was Meryl Meltzer, who, with her late husband, Robert Meltzer, owned the property for over 30 years.

Robert Meltzer worked for Triangle Pacific Corporation, founded by his father, Abe Meltzer, and “built up their division of kitchen cabinet manufacturing to become the largest in the United States,” according to an obituary in The New York Times in 2017. He was the former president and chairman of the American Federation of the Arts and served on the Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation board. He was also a board member of the Peconic Land Trust, “where he shared and developed his passion for the preservation of landscapes,” the obituary said.

Coopers Neck Lane has been red hot on the real estate market.

In January, Behind The Hedges reported that a 21,000-square-foot home at 55 Coopers Neck Lane traded for $33.7 million in early December. Preston Kaye and Gary Cooper of Hedgerow Exclusive Properties and Terry Cohen of Saunders & Associates shared the exclusive on the property. The last asking was $39.995 million.

In late November of 2020, a historic home at 92 Coopers Neck Lane sold for $18.24 million. The home, once owned by the Carnegie family, was also listed with Davis. The last ask was $23.5 million.

Davis also sold the historic estate at 199 Coopers Neck Lane in 2019 for $11.6 million. The 14,000-square-foot home was designed by the architect Grosvenor Atterbury in 1910.

