Top 5 Hamptons Real Estate Stories of the Week: September Market Report, Boardy Barn For Sale

Market Update: The Hamptons 2021 September Real Estate Report
The Legendary Boardy Barn Up for Sale
The Boardy Barn in Hampton Bays, with its beer-soaked barn and dance floor, has been put on the market after more than 50 years under the same ownership.
A favorite destination for those looking to drink, dance and have a good time on a Sunday (yes, that was the only day it was open), the Boardy Barn’s 2.6-acre parcel, including a legal tent behind the main building, is a prime piece of commercial real estate.
Charming East Hampton Village Home Lists at $3.495 Million
A 150-year-old Victorian-style home in the heart of East Hampton Village is on the market for $3.495 million. Renovated in recent years, the home at 44 Buell Lane sti
Breathtaking Water View in Riverhead for $3.2 Million
Situated on a bluff overlooking Long Island Sound, this 2.5-acre property in Riverhead offers an estate-like setting. The home at 34 Waterview Court is listed with Frank Malagon of Town & Country Real Estate for $3.2 million.
Modern Farmhouse Under Construction in Water Mill Offered at $17.45 Million
A luxury modern farmhouse in Water Mill with expansive views of an agricultural reserve and views of Mecox Bay and the ocean is scheduled for completion in early 2022 and is available for purchase for $17.45 million.