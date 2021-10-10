Top 5 Hamptons Real Estate Stories of the Week: September Market Report, Boardy Barn For Sale

The level of contract activity maintained an upward trend post-Labor Day, while the number of sold listings will hopefully start to catch up to past contract activity. We have heard of quite a number of off-market deals (not included in our data) occurring during this high intensity market. It’s not just buyers who are anxious; sellers have been hearing pricing feedback for a few months. For some sellers, a quick and easy word-of-mouth trade to a vetted buyer feels less stressful than listing for sale in an intense and complicated real estate market.

The Boardy Barn in Hampton Bays, with its beer-soaked barn and dance floor, has been put on the market after more than 50 years under the same ownership.

A favorite destination for those looking to drink, dance and have a good time on a Sunday (yes, that was the only day it was open), the Boardy Barn’s 2.6-acre parcel, including a legal tent behind the main building, is a prime piece of commercial real estate.

