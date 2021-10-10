Top 5 Hamptons Real Estate Stories of the Week: September Market Report, Boardy Barn For Sale

By
0
comments
Posted on
The beaches are quiet, but real estate is not! Atlantic Beach in Amagansett on September 30, 2021.
Photo courtesy of Hamptons Market Data, LLC.

Market Update: The Hamptons 2021 September Real Estate Report

The level of contract activity maintained an upward trend post-Labor Day, while the number of sold listings will hopefully start to catch up to past contract activity. We have heard of quite a number of off-market deals (not included in our data) occurring during this high intensity market. It’s not just buyers who are anxious; sellers have been hearing pricing feedback for a few months. For some sellers, a quick and easy word-of-mouth trade to a vetted buyer feels less stressful than listing for sale in an intense and complicated real estate market.

Read more Hampton Market Update

The Legendary Boardy Barn Up for Sale

Oliver Peterson

The Boardy Barn in Hampton Bays, with its beer-soaked barn and dance floor, has been put on the market after more than 50 years under the same ownership.

A favorite destination for those looking to drink, dance and have a good time on a Sunday (yes, that was the only day it was open), the Boardy Barn’s 2.6-acre parcel, including a legal tent behind the main building, is a prime piece of commercial real estate.

Read more

Charming East Hampton Village Home Lists at $3.495 Million

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

A 150-year-old Victorian-style home in the heart of East Hampton Village is on the market for $3.495 million. Renovated in recent years, the home at 44 Buell Lane sti

Read more

Breathtaking Water View in Riverhead for $3.2 Million

Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

Situated on a bluff overlooking Long Island Sound, this 2.5-acre property in Riverhead offers an estate-like setting. The home at 34 Waterview Court is listed with Frank Malagon of Town & Country Real Estate for $3.2 million.

Read more

Modern Farmhouse Under Construction in Water Mill Offered at $17.45 Million

Another rendering of 808 Mecox Road in Water Mill.Compass

A luxury modern farmhouse in Water Mill with expansive views of an agricultural reserve and views of Mecox Bay and the ocean is scheduled for completion in early 2022 and is available for purchase for $17.45 million.

Read more

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites