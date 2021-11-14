Top 5 Real Estate Stories of the Week: Enchanting Southampton ‘Art Village’ Estate and More

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Tucked away behind hedges and mature trees lies a rare opportunity in Southampton to own the largest property in the fabled Art Village. The 2.88-acre compound, spanning one full block at 8 Studio Lane and steeped in history, uniquely offers three separate gated entrances, with a main house and three historic 19th-century cottages.

The Art Village, an area of Shinnecock Hills, is a group of cottages first built in the 1890s as cottages and a studio for the Shinnecock Hills Summer School, led by William Merritt Chase, the noted portrait, figure and still-life painter. Opened in 1891, it was the first major art school in the United States.

An 1890 farmhouse in Bridgehampton that has been newly renovated offers both charm and style. The gated property at 2 Millstone Road in Bridgehampton is newly listed at $3.55 million.

A unique offering, says the Dayton Team at Sotheby’s International Realty, it includes the main house, an original barn and a pool house, all on one acre of property.

The 2,000-square-foot farmhouse with a classic front porch and red door provides four stylish bedrooms and two bathrooms, all of which have been updated. Hardwood floors can be found throughout.

Douglas Elliman Real Estate sold two historic homes in Southampton Village, with Michaela and Paulina Keszler at the helm.

On Wednesday, Sunnymede estate, a Victorian-style home built in 1887 that underwent a multimillion renovation, sold after some time on the market.

“This beautiful and historic home enjoys a prime position on one of the most prominent corners on Gin Lane,” said Michaela Keszler of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who listed the home with Paulina Keszler and Terry Thompson.

A waterfront home on the market offers not a coveted spot to wake up with a view of Shinnecock Bay, but also comes with a guest house on a separate parcel just behind the main home.

This unique opportunity at 39 and 33 Lenape Lane in Shinnecock Hills is available with Tim Davis of the Corcoran Group for $6.95 million.

The traditional home south-of-the-highway was listed for the first time in 20 years in June.

Beauty inside and out is right at your disposal with this Southampton home. It’s never too early to start planning for the warmer months on the island, especially when outdoor entertaining is as easy as it comes with this property.

Located at 38 Woodland Farm Road, the 6,700-square-foot house is listed for $4.85 million. Nancy C. McGann and Emily J. King of Town & Country Real Estate represent the property.

What makes this home truly stand out is its extensive exterior. The 2.14-acre property allows for plenty of secluded green space while also providing owners with lots of room for entertaining.

