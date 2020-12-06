Top 5 Stories: Keep Your Home Safe During the Holidays, Sag Harbor Home Trades for 55-Percent Less

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The most wonderful time of the year can change in a heartbeat, say fire officials and firefighter organizations, who sound warning bells in an effort to ward off potential disasters. Check out these tips to keep you safe during the holidays and the winter months ahead.

The internationally renowned architect William Pedersen’s Shelter Island home is on the market at the newly reduced price of $8.495 million. It is the first time that the contemporary home at 91 Ram Island Drive, which he designed over a 20-year period, has ever been listed.

The real estate market in the Hamptons has been booming during the COVID-19 pandemic with many record-sale prices, but one house in Sag Harbor has gone for less than half of its original asking price. Yet, it is still generating interest. The 187-year-old Greek Revival at 238 Main Street, known as the Nathan P. Howell House, originally hit the market a couple of years ago for $21 million, but sold recently at $9.5 million, approximately 55% less.

A gated Sagaponack estate at 515 Parsonage Lane, with views of protected farm fields, is now asking $12.995 million, a $1 million reduction since it was first listed. The 11,760-square-foot traditional-style house, listed with Brown Harris Stevens, is situated on 1.8 acres, not far from the village’s ocean beaches. The property abuts a 15.8-acre agricultural reserve and the house boasts seven bedrooms, 10.5 baths, as well as a home theater, gym, and wine cellar.

