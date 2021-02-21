News & Features

Top 5 Stories of the Week: $50 Million Oceanfront Property Comes on the Market

The property at 2024 Montauk Highway in Amagansett has been listed by Dylan Eckardt, inset. Credit: Courtesy of Dylan Eckardt/Nest Seekers

Dylan Eckardt, better known as the “Prince of Montauk,” has just snagged what could be one of the biggest exclusives in Hamptons history. The bad boy of real estate — who has made a splash on the market in recent years — just listed 9.4 acres of vacant oceanfront property in Amagansett.

The asking price: $50 million. And, already there has been interest.

Chris Whittle Slashes Asking Price of East Hampton Village Estate to $95 Million

Credit: Bespoke Luxury Marketing

Chris Whittle, the embattled education entrepreneur, has slashed the price of his expansive waterfront compound in East Hampton to $95 million, down from $140 million when it first hit the market in 2014.

How This Nonprofit Keeps a New Jersey Community Integrated

The Brownstoner Podcast

“The only available property of its kind on the market, it’s a true storybook opportunity to own one of the most serene and rarified properties in the Hamptons,” says Joseph De Sane, the managing director at Bespoke, which re-listed 90 and 100 Briar Patch Road on February 10.

Pandemic Pumps Up Value of Home Gyms

The gym inside 115 Beach Lane in Wainscott, on the market for $49.5 million. Credit: Chris Foster for Gary DePersia | Corcoran

As we approach the anniversary of the COVID-19 arrival in New York and the subsequent shutdown, it is no surprise that one area of the home that rose in importance was the workout room.

The pandemic forced gyms to shutter for months, causing people to either find new ways to exercise at home or pack on the pounds (The COVID-15 is real!). While realtors worked over time in 2020 to find people fleeing New York City for the Hamptons, one of the most requested amenities on buyers’ wish lists has been personal space to workout.

Development Opportunity Close to All Bridgehampton Has to Offer

The view from the south. Credit: Nest Seekers

Bridgehampton has a vibrant Main Street that buyers want to be close to. Now imagine finding a one acre-plus property that offers privacy, yet still proximity to Main Street and a chance to create your dream house.

The parcel at 275 Narrow Lane offers just that. Listed with J.B. Andreassi and Bradlee Phillips of Nest Seekers International, the flat, 1.16-acre property is asking $1.295 million.

Market Update: Could This be the Start of the Hamptons Spring Selling Season?

The home at 55 Ely Brook Road in East Hampton, recently in contract, will likely see an approximate 60% increase in value since it last traded in March 2018. Photo Credit: Brown Harris Stevens

January 2021 had a 37% increase in listings going into contract over January 2020. The first two weeks of February 2021 have already surpassed the entire month of February 2020 for the number of contracts signed, setting the Hamptons up for what could potentially be its biggest sales year of the century thus far.

