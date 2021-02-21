Top 5 Stories of the Week: $50 Million Oceanfront Property Comes on the Market

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Dylan Eckardt, better known as the “Prince of Montauk,” has just snagged what could be one of the biggest exclusives in Hamptons history. The bad boy of real estate — who has made a splash on the market in recent years — just listed 9.4 acres of vacant oceanfront property in Amagansett.

The asking price: $50 million. And, already there has been interest.

Chris Whittle, the embattled education entrepreneur, has slashed the price of his expansive waterfront compound in East Hampton to $95 million, down from $140 million when it first hit the market in 2014.

“The only available property of its kind on the market, it’s a true storybook opportunity to own one of the most serene and rarified properties in the Hamptons,” says Joseph De Sane, the managing director at Bespoke, which re-listed 90 and 100 Briar Patch Road on February 10.