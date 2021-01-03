News & Features

Top 5 Stories of the Week: Candice Bergen Looks to Sell East Hampton Pad, Kim Cattrall Lowers the Price on Hers

Credit: Compass

Candice Bergen Looking for Buyer for $18 Million East Hampton Home

Candice Bergen and her husband, Marshall Rose, are selling their East Hampton estate with a coveted Lily Pond Lane address. It was an award-winning design by the late Jaquelin T. Robertson, of Cooper, Robertson Partners, who Rose and Bergen brought in to oversee major renovations in 2004, according to a spread in Architectural Digest.

 

Bay Street Theater will build a new multi-theater complex on Long Island Avenue in Sag Harbor, slated for completion in 2023. Credit: Douglas Elliman

Top 10 Biggest Real Estate Stories of the Year: Bay Street’s New Home, Plus Real Estate Legal Advice

As we reflect on this trying time and look forward to 2021, let’s take a look at the real estate-related stories that made headlines in 2020. Some may surprise you. For instance, back in early October, we heard rumblings that the building that houses 7-Eleven and other stores in Sag Harbor Village was in contract.

Kim Cattrall has decided to part ways with her house in Springs after 22 years. Credit: Gavin Zeigler/Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Kim Cattrall Cuts Asking Price of Springs Cottage to $2.9 Million

The bayfront property went on the market in October for $3.25 million. Cattrall, who famously played Samantha Jones in the hit HBO series and recently starred in Fox’s now-canceled series Filthy Rich, has not been able to sell the 1,300-square-foot home so far.

 

Credit: Dead on Design

 

James Michael Howard Design in Sagaponack Offered at $16.95M

The 11,000-square-foot custom built home on Hedges Lane is being sold fully furnished. “One of life’s greatest luxuries is to own and to live in a great estate where we can breathe and relax,” says James Michael Howard about Boxwoods, his latest work at 490 Hedges Lane, listed with Corcoran’s Gary DePersia.

 

Food collected during a previous food drive. Credit: Courtesy Saunders & Associates

Saunders & Associates Donates $60k to South Fork Food Pantries

Saunders & Associates, the largest locally owned and operated real estate firm on the South Fork, continued to support South Fork food pantries this holiday season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The firm wound up donating $60,000 to nine food pantries as part of its annual Thanksgiving Donation Drive.

