Top 5 Stories of the Week in Hamptons Real Estate News: Former Carnegie Home Sells for $18 Million

A historic home in the Village of Southampton, once owned by the Carnegie family, has found a buyer after three years on the market. The traditional house that has been well-documented in magazines and its expansive property at 92 Coopers Neck Lane sold for $18.24 million in late November, county records recently revealed. The last ask was $23.5 million.

The compound offers breathtaking panoramic views over Upper Sag Harbor Cove that are the real showstopper here. Little legwork will need to be done to capitalize on those views with plans for additions already in place.

In some price points and locations, new listings are making contract movement possible. In others, it either bolsters the fact that overpricing is prevalent or demonstrates that demand is lessening from where it was in fall of 2020.

The Sunnymede estate in Southampton Village with a grand house on one of the area’s best known streets recently underwent a multimillion renovation and yet managed to retain its late Victorian style.

While it was no surprise to those watching the East End real estate market boom last year, the Peconic Bay Community Preservation Fund revenues for 2020 eclipsed the previous year by a whopping 79% and the final figures for December revealed the best month yet.

