Top 5 Stories of the Week in Hamptons Real Estate News: Former Carnegie Home Sells for $18 Million

Credit: Courtesy of Corcoran

Former Carnegie Family Home in Southampton Village Sold for $18 Million

A historic home in the Village of Southampton, once owned by the Carnegie family, has found a buyer after three years on the market. The traditional house that has been well-documented in magazines and its expansive property at 92 Coopers Neck Lane sold for $18.24 million in late November, county records recently revealed. The last ask was $23.5 million.

Expansive Sag Harbor Village Waterfront Parcel With Historic Captain’s Home Lists at Nearly $13 Million

Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty

The compound offers breathtaking panoramic views over Upper Sag Harbor Cove that are the real showstopper here. Little legwork will need to be done to capitalize on those views with plans for additions already in place.

How This Nonprofit Keeps a New Jersey Community Integrated

The Brownstoner Podcast

Market Update: New Hamptons Listings vs In Contract Movement

Slated for completion in fall 2021, the house at 12 High Point Road in East Hampton is a well priced pre-construction offering at $3,295 million. Credit: Compass

In some price points and locations, new listings are making contract movement possible. In others, it either bolsters the fact that overpricing is prevalent or demonstrates that demand is lessening from where it was in fall of 2020.

Renovation Breathes New Life into Southampton Village’s Sunnymede Estate, Asking Nearly $17.5M

Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The Sunnymede estate in Southampton Village with a grand house on one of the area’s best known streets recently underwent a multimillion renovation and yet managed to retain its late Victorian style.

East End ‘Buying Spree’ Spiked Community Preservation Fund 79-Percent in 2020

The sale of 240 Briar Lane in Southold for just under $5 million was the biggest sale of the year in that town, helping to add to the bump in the community preservation fund. Credit: Douglas Elliman

While it was no surprise to those watching the East End real estate market boom last year, the Peconic Bay Community Preservation Fund revenues for 2020 eclipsed the previous year by a whopping 79% and the final figures for December revealed the best month yet.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

