Top 5 Stories of the Week: Modern Amagansett House Hits a Strong Hamptons Market

A striking modern home in Amagansett, a few hundred feet from the ocean, was designed by Bates Masi + Architects to accommodate a family, while also taking advantage of the ocean dune environment.

January 2021 registered a 40% increase in sales from January 2020. Thirty-nine properties went into contract last week, a level rivaling some weeks in summer and fall of 2020. Read the weekly Market Update.

Dan Abrams, the chief legal correspondent at ABC News and a North Fork homeowner, is in the process of purchasing Laurel Lake Vineyards.

The television host and author will close the deal, which includes the vineyard land and business, in the coming weeks for an undisclosed amount. The property at 3165 Main Road was not officially on the market when it went into contract in December.

This awe-inspiring house was designed using a combination of glass, steel, stone and wood by the East Hampton-based architect Mazier Behrooz of MB Architecture in 2010. An AIA-award-winner, the design was inspired by an airplane hanger. It truly is a one-of-a-kind, according to Evan R. Kulman, who has the exclusive rental listing for 50 Green Hollow Road available through Compass for August 1 through September 6 for $99,000.

A portion of Castello di Borghese, Long Island’s first and oldest vineyard on the North Fork founded in 1973, is generating interest since it was first listed on the market last month.

