For Mother’s Day last week, we caught up with Douglas Elliman’s Michaela Keszler and her daughter Paulina Keszler, on what it is like to work together.

Adrianna Nava’s column: The Hamptons real estate report for April shows a 32.7% increase in the median sales price year-over-year and 20.2% month-over-month.