On Two Acres in Sag Harbor, An Airy Transitional New Build

Well, new-ish build. This place was constructed in 2015; it sold for $2.725 million in 2016. Now, the property, repped by Monica Reiner at Douglas Elliman, is on the market again asking $3.195 million.

So what do you get for just over three large? Two acres of land,which means there's plenty of outdoors space, including of course a deck, pool, hot tub and a cute pool house. The house is rather appealing: not too modern, not too trad, but airy and light inside with some nice touches and a funky esthetic. (Though we'd put the antique stained glass in a window.)

The house is just a shade under 4000 square feet, with four bedrooms, four baths and a half bath. The property also abuts the Long Pond Greenbelt.

We have our doubts about the asking price, though. For that much, we'd want the property either to be actually pondfront or closer to town. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

78 Round Pond Lane, Sag Harbor