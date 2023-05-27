Beauty Unlimited with Unlimited Earth Care

Creating beautiful landscapes is second nature to Frederico Azevedo, founder of Bridgehampton-based Unlimited Earth Care, which this summer celebrates 30 years in business.

Azevedo, who studied landscape design in his native Brazil, England, and the U.S., creates each design by composing a view, with an eye towards scale and detailed layering.

“I begin by choosing the farthest point to which I intend to draw the eye,” Azevedo says.

Once he’s found a focal point, he then considers which large trees would work well there: cedars, spruces, Leyland cypress, pines, or arborvitaes.

“Evergreens provide a grand framework for the rest of the garden and keep it colorful and hospitable to birds through winter,” he explains.

Creating timeless colorful designs for three decades in the Hamptons, Azevedo has come to really know its diverse and fragile environments, and has endeavored to add thriving and beautiful landscapes to the area.

A Sustainable Design

Wherever possible, Azevedo chooses native and well-adapted plants and sustainable materials and has developed several sustainable garden solu- tions, such as meadows — a low-maintenance al- ternative to a flat lawn — filled with annuals that are reseeded by butterflies and birds.

“Meadows bring movement and life into the landscape, and they feel sort of impromptu, even though I have carefully designed the textures and color palette to elevate their effects,” Azevedo says.