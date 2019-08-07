Update: Meadowmere, Jerome Robbins and More in Contract

Hamptons real estate news is not all gloom and doom--for instance, this week's update features three properties that have recently gone into contract. Asking price for all three combined is $64 million. That's pretty good, with the caveat of course that we don't know the final sales prices yet.

The property with the highest asking price is Southampton's Meadowmere, at $32.5 million. The price had been $37.5 million, but was cut $5 million in the spring. It's repped by Bespoke.

The property includes a Shingle Style house built in 2012, along with 3.1 acres of land in the Southampton estate section, which includes 110 feet on Halsey Neck Pond. The house is quite large, 12,000 square feet, with 9 bedrooms, 9 baths and 3 half baths. There's a home theater with a kitchenette attached, a pool house with bathroom, an exercise pavilion with bathroom, and of course pool and tennis. The dining pavilion outside includes a fieldstone fireplace and pizza oven. Congrats to everyone involved in the deal!

For more, click here. 80 Meadowmere Lane, Southampton

Next up is the former home of Broadway legend Jerome Robbins. Robbins died in 1998, leaving this property to the Jerome Robbins Foundation, which put the $15 million property on the market in March. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the foundation's support for the performing arts.

Listed by Martha S Murray, Marilyn Clark and Frank Newbold at Sotheby's, the property is one acre with 118 feet of oceanfront. Since this is narrow Dune Road, there are also views of Mecox Bay. The 1950 bungalow is quite small, with two bedrooms and 1100 square feet. There's also a 45 foot pool out back. We'll be interested to see what happens to this property in the future.

For more, click here. 139 Dune Road, Bridgehampton

A handsome new-build on tony Hedges Lane in tony Sagaponack is also in contract. On 1.5 acres, 9,000 square-foot house by Michael Davis sports 8 bedrooms, 8 baths, and 2 half baths, plus such useful amenties as a laundry chute and an elevator. The exterior offers everything anyone could want for summer fun: 20' x 50' saltwater gunite pool with 8' x 8' spa with automatic cover, pool house with living area or gym and pergola, sunken all weather tennis court and extensive bluestone terraces with a built-in barbecue.

Last asking price for this property, repped by Terry Cohen at Saunders, was $16.95 million. Well done to all.

For more, click here. 324 Hedges Lane, Sagaponack