Plenty of Upside Potential in this Greenport Cottage

The decor in this listing says one thing: Grandma has moved out. Which is good news for bargain hunters who don't mind looking past dowdy furnishings and art and seeing the good material there is here to work with. (We'd love to see what's under that wall-to-wall and the dropped ceiling. Probably good wood and decent plaster, but you never know.)

First, the positives: this is a charming c. 1900 cottage, listed by Kim West at Corcoran, with a front porch in the heart of adorable Greenport, easy walking distance to restaurants, shops, the marina. There are three bedrooms and a woodburning stove in the living room. There's also an attached workshop with "original wainscott details & workbench." The bathroom sports an original clawfoot tub. There might be room for a tiny pool out back.

Now the negatives: there's only one bathroom, on the second floor. We wonder if it would be possible to change the workshop into at least a powder room. Obviously, the kitchen needs updating as well as the interior decor.

The best part is the price, a comparatively small $550K. Depending on how much work needs to be done, of course, there could well be a profit to be made here, either for a flipper or just a homeowner. What do you think?

For more, click here. 239 5th Ave, Greenport