In Westhampton, a house on Moriches Bay sold for $14.9 million, setting a new record for the priciest waterfront trade outside the incorporated village.

Enzo Morabito and Lauren Spiegel, both of Douglas Elliman, represented 59 Shore Road‘s seller and buyer, respectively. The deal closed on Monday, November 24. The Point, a two-acre estate with 380 feet of bay frontage, includes a private dock and a separate carriage house. Morabito relisted the property in July for $15.95 million.

“This sale represents more than a record — it reflects how dramatically the luxury landscape west of the canal has evolved,” says Morabito. “A property with this level of scale, acreage and design would command significantly more as you move east, and the buyers understood that instantly. In Westhampton, they found a true waterfront compound — complete with exceptional privacy and amenities—yet still just minutes from the vibrant Main Street of Westhampton Beach, great restaurants, the Westhampton Country Club, Sunset Theatre and the world-class beaches on Dune Road. The value and quality of life here are unmatched.”

The home last traded for $13 million in July 2010, according to records.

“My buyers had quietly admired this property for years, and the moment they stepped onto the grounds and saw the bay stretching out toward Dune Road, they knew it was something truly rare,” says Spiegel. “The estate strikes that perfect balance of elegance and ease — intimate yet grand, wonderfully private yet close to everything. It felt like a sanctuary from the very first visit, a place they could see their family enjoying for generations.”

Offering 12,348 square feet of space, the home was designed to take advantage of the views on the land that juts out into the bay. Architect Craig Arm was behind the custom project, completed in 2005. The famed interior designer Bunny Williams is behind the well-appointed eight-bedroom main house and the two-bedroom, two-bath carriage house.

The classic shingle-style home features a double-height foyer that leads into a living room with coffered ceilings and a wall of glass French doors overlooking the water. An elegant dent boasts a fireplace and another all of glass. A windowed-atrium-like sitting room also presents a fireplace to get cozy by, while also looking out at the view.

A state-of-the-art dream kitchen includes a large center island, plenty of counter space, and a breakfast room in an atrium-style area of the room with more windows to take in the vista. There is also a nearby butler’s pantry and a dining room.

The primary suite is situated to look out at the water and offers access to the expansive deck, where the 50-by-24-foot gunite, zero-edge pool and built-in space are located. The spa-like bathroom provides a shower, tub, a built-in vanity and two sinks.

The guest bedrooms are spacious, some including window seats and access to the deck, while another has built-in bunk beds. There is also a gym and a laundry room with dual washers and dryers.

The carriage house, outfitted with garage doors, offers a large living area, kitchen and extra sleeping areas for guests or staff.

The house was listed with other agents for as high as $22 million in 2023, and was reduced in price and eventually removed from the market. It was relisted in July of 2025 for $15.95 million.

The overall record for waterfront west of the Shinnecock Canal belongs to the 2020 sale of 124 Dune Road in the Village of Quogue for $22.5 million.

Records Stacking Up

This has been the year for records, especially along the water west of the canal.

In July, a waterfront home along Dune Road, in the section that is part of the small Village of West Hampton Dunes, sold for $8,225,000, the highest sale ever recorded in West Hampton Dunes. The newly built home at 774B Dune Road, a 0.47-acre lot which enjoys direct access to Moriches Bay and views of the ocean, was a co-exclusive listing with Jack Richardson of SERHANT. and Chris Furchert of Compass. Dee Bonner and Katie Doubleday of Dee & Kate Estates, also of SERHANT., brought the buyer to the deal.

The previously highest recorded sale in the village was for 879 Dune Road for $7,265,000.

Meanwhile, Morabito and his team are still touted as the No. 1 team for waterfront sales in the Hamptons. For instance, the record for the highest bayfront sale in the Village of Westhampton Beach belongs to Morabito, as he sold 66 Seafield Lane sold for $15 million⁠ in 2016.

⁠

He also closed the highest bayfront sale in Remsenburg for the recent sale of 46 Club Lane. It traded at $8,200,000⁠ in August of 2025.

⁠

Morabito also says a Hampton Bays property he has in contract will set a new record; 19 Canal Way, the highest-priced bayfront property, is asking $5,750,000.

Check out more photos below.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.