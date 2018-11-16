11-Acre Property in North Bridgehampton Listed by Adman

This is a hard property to price. It has many lovely features, such as the amount of land and the generous amount of space, but it's located in that no man's land in the center of the Hamptons. The address on the listing is Sagaponack, but it's way north of there. It's too far south to be Sag Harbor and too far east to be Noyac, so it's north Bridgehampton, we say. The property, called Whimsy Farms, is listed by Lori Schiaffino at Compass, and is being sold by Madison Ave man Martin Puris and wife Mary. Puris was former head of ad agency Ammirati, Puris, Lintas, where he wrote the well-known slogan "BMW: The Ultimate Driving Machine." Asking price is $11 million.

There's just over 11 acres of land, which is generous and makes for privacy quiet, all on four separate parcels. The grounds look to be beautifully done with statuary and a "storybook 18th-century fountain from the south of France perfectly positioned in the center of an inviting courtyard. "

There are also old apple orchards and natural meadows. So far, so good. Next to the three bedroom guesthouse is "beautiful secret garden perfect for enjoying long lunches and great conversation."

In total, there's a main house with four bedrooms, a separate guest suite with kitchenette above the garage, a separate three-bedroom guest house and a one-bedroom caretaker's apartment. Everything is done is a simple country style. Nice features of the main house include a solarium, library, and wine room.

What do you think of the place? Let us know in the comments. $12 million sounds like a reasonable starting point, we suppose, given all the amenities and land.

For more, click here. 790-788 780 750 Sagg Road Bridgehampton