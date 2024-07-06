Curating Dreams, Crafting Perfection The Art of Luxury Real Estate

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

You probably already know that in the world of luxury real estate, the right agent can transform a mere transaction into a life-changing experience. What you may not know yet, is the secret strategy behind the scenes to making this happen which has helped Christina Volz and Nancy Cuite of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services at Laffey International Realty become top-selling agents on the North Shore of Long Island inspiring them to partner together to bring their skills and passion to the Hamptons community.

“Our mission is to facilitate our clients’ dreams, ensuring that every facet of their real estate journey is met with expertise and personalized care,” says Volz.

Their approach is rooted in a system that allows the duo to stay ahead of marketing trends, which they say is key to listing and getting properties sold for their clients.

Based in Roslyn and Sag Harbor, they focus on building strong networks and communities in both local and global markets.

“Whatever lifestyle you are looking for from relocating to Palm Beach, investing in a property in the Hamptons, or finding your dream home in Spain, our extensive network allows us to fulfill your real estate aspirations with ease,” says Cuite.

Their combined 20-plus years of buying and selling experience is vast and varied. Between them they have represented some of the most iconic properties on the Gold Coast to ultra-luxury new construction builds, making them a perfect fit for the Hamptons, with its rich culture and diverse aesthetic appeal.

At the core of their philosophy lies a genuine belief that a home is more than just a place to live — it’s a reflection of its owner, a personal masterpiece crafted with care and vision. They approach the journey of buying and selling homes as privileged collaborators dedicated to realizing their clients’ goals and dreams.

In the dynamic landscape of the Hamptons, they bring a level of service that blends market expertise with a deep-seated passion for real estate.

“Being part of our clients’ lives in such a meaningful way is a true honor,” reflects Cuite.

Volz adds, “For me, the most fulfilling part is visiting clients after they’ve settled in, witnessing their vision come to life.”

Their commitment extends beyond transactions; it’s about forging lasting relationships. By understanding the unique desires and aspirations of their clients, they set a standard of service that goes beyond expectation, ensuring every experience is not just successful, but deeply fulfilling.

A Vast Network & Professional Growth

Supported by the power and reach of Berkshire Hathaway’s extensive roster of agents and brokers, Volz and Cuite can refer clients to any city in the U.S. and many countries globally.

“We can advise them anywhere in the world, wherever they’re looking,” says Volz.

To assist clients in a wide range of areas, from design projects to international relocations, Cuite and Volz participate in local and international conferences and professional development opportunities.

“We are committed to staying at the forefront of the latest market trends and innovations,” says Cuite. “Our dedication to acquiring the best knowledge enables us to provide unparalleled guidance and support to our valued clients.”

From New Construction to Grand Estates

Recently, Cuite put under contract the circa 1928 Sunninghill Estate, an iconic 10,000-square-foot Georgian manor with an illustrious history on 28 acres in Brookville, with a last ask of $7.5 million. She listed and found a buyer for the magnificent Pebbles Estate, an 11,800-square-foot home, also built in 1928, on seven acres in Oyster Bay Cove, which sold at $7.5 million.

“When selling homes we take pride in representing them with our luxury marketing plan. It’s all-encompassing and starts with professional property videos, websites and digital campaigns designed to highlight properties in their best light and reach the widest audience. This allows us to exceed clients’ expectations,” says Cuite

Currently, Volz is representing two new construction projects in the Hamptons — 50 Northwest Road in East Hampton, an ultra-luxury 12,000-square-foot, custom modern home with a pool, pool house and tennis court, asking $11.995 million, and the near completed 88 South Country Road in Remsenburg, asking $4,995,000.

She is hosting a launch party at the Remsenburg property on July 24 with luxury vendors, Doyle Auction House and Porche.

“88 South Country Road is such an extraordinary build with amenities you only find in properties twice the price, eight en suite bedrooms, four linear fireplaces — inside and out — and almost 8,000 square feet of exquisitely planned luxury living,” Volz says.

“Sellers put so much into their properties they deserve to be represented with the highest level of professionalism and purpose,” says Cuite “We are able to achieve results with our personalized marketing approach and extensive network at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.”

